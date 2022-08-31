Dr. Michael Roizen and Albert Ratner will be at The City Club of Cleveland Sept. 9 with Peter Linneman joining virtually to discuss the trio’s upcoming book, “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.”
Roizen, the first chief wellness officer at Cleveland Clinic, Ratner, former CEO and chairman of Forest City Enterprises, and Linneman, economist and founding principal of Linneman Associates in Philadelphia, explore the idea of longevity made possible through medical breakthroughs and the effects on population and the economy in their book, which will be released Sept. 13.
As longtime friends and ping pong players, Roizen and Ratner would often discuss what was happening in their fields prior to their matches. Ratner would ask Roizen about the medical research on longevity and his idea that within 10 years, 90 would be the new 40 as people live longer.
“He would probe on that, I often thought more to distract me,” Roizen, the 76-year-old Shaker Heights resident, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “But as we got into this, it was a sincere interest of his in how populations would change.”
Ratner became interested in the how longevity would effect progress in other areas and proposed they write a book to explore the idea more, later inviting Linneman to bring in the perspective of an economist.
“The only reason I write books is when the science changes substantially enough that we have new data to give to people and to help them navigate the change,” said Roizen, who has written four No. 1 New York Times bestselling books.
The book discusses the medical research that will allow people to live to 100, 120 or even 130 years old and the effects on the population and finance while sharing a guide for how to live a healthier life to take advantage of the opportunity ahead. Roizen said even just 20 years ago, many people did not know their grandparents, but with this change, there could be five living generations of a family.
“That requires not only a physical change in what’s going to be, for example, the housing situation, employment situation, etc., but a very strong emotional change,” Roizen said. “So, really why we wrote the book was to help people prepare for these changes.”
Living longer would also mean having an extended productive period to be able to work and save longer.
“When I was born, my life expectancy was I would live to the age of 57, and I’m now almost 95,” Ratner, a resident of Lyndhurst and member of Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike, told the CJN. “Those additional years brought more income, paid social security, we could employ more people. That’s the basis of what our thinking is.”
Ratner and Roizen shared that longevity could be the next great disruptor, after the invention of the chip 60 years ago, which made life better, but not directly longer. As people live longer, they will need to take care of their health now, save early and make policy changes in order to fully benefit from longevity which the book guides the reader through.
“It’s the greatest gift anybody can give, the gift of life,” Ratner said. “And it’s in our own hands. The takeaway is we can determine what happens to us, not some force we don’t understand. And that’s a blessing.”
While some may push back against the healthy living guide as not wanting to watch their diet or exercise, Ratner said that it is simpler and more enjoyable than that.
“What we believe happens is that you shouldn’t have to do anything that you don’t like to do and doesn’t like you back,” he said.
For example, if you don’t want to walk 10,000 steps a day, you can earn those “steps” while playing ping pong or playing with grandkids, Ratner said.
“It’s not that we’re saying you have to do this to make it work,” he said. “You have to determine within the things that are outlined in the book what are the things that you will love doing that you will enjoy living longer to do. That’s what our goal is.”