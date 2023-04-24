Park Synagogue will host its 30th annual University Day from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. May 10 at 27500 Shaker Blvd. in Pepper Pike.
With opening remarks by Rabbi Joshua Skoff and a light breakfast, the Weinberg Keynote Lecture will feature “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow” co-authors Albert Ratner and Dr. Michael Roizen, discussing why they feel 90 is the new 40 and how everyone can take advantage of the new science to improve health outcomes. Ratner is the former CEO and chairman of Forest City Enterprises and Roizen is the first chief wellness officer at Cleveland Clinic.
The book, written alongside Peter Linneman, economist and founding principal of Linneman Associates in Philadelphia, was released Sept. 13, 2022. Exploring the idea of longevity made possible through medical breakthroughs and how that effects the population and the economy, “The Great Age Reboot” was born out of Ratner and Roizen’s frequent ping pong games and the discussions they’d frequently have about the concept of living longer, inviting Linneman to bring in an economist perspective, according to an Cleveland Jewish News story interviewing all three authors in August 2022.
Signed books will be available for purchase at the event.
To read more about their book, visit bit.ly/41UrESx.
The remainder of University Day features workshops on a variety of topics, including Samantha Baskind on “The Fascinating Art of Siona Benjamin”; Susan Glazer on “Great Getaways Close to Cleveland”; Andy Selesnik on “Celebrating the 100th Anniversary of Playhouse Square”; Lisa Vahey on “Book Banning & Censorship in Ohio Schools & Libraries”; Ori Yehudai on “Creating a Jewish State: David Ben-Gurion and Israeli Society”; and Brian Zimmerman on “The Second Century of the Cleveland Metroparks.”
The day will end with a piano recital by Gatson Frydman, an Argentinian Master’s student at the Cleveland Institute of Music featuring classical, romantic, Jewish and Argentinian pieces.
Open to all adults in the community, tickets are $30 for Park members and $35 for guests, and includes the breakfast, kosher boxed lunch, the workshops and lectures, and the piano recital. Prepaid reservations are required by May 5 at parksynagogue.org/events.
For more information, contact Ellen Petler at epetler@parksyn.org or 216-371-2244, ext. 122.