The Lillian and Betty Ratner Montessori School was one of four Ohio teams competing at the national championship for the competitive, academic, interscholastic, competition and finished the preliminary round with a 4-4 record at the Quiz Bowl May 13 at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare Chicago for the 2023 Middle School National Championship Tournament.
Ratner defeated four schools before losing 290 to 270 during Round 11 to Churchill C from Carmichael, Calif., ending its shot at the playoffs.
The Quiz Bowl team, coached by Dominic Ianiro, consisted of Parker Adair, Skyler Cobb, Elizabeth Ferro, Robert Ferro, Brian Gunzler, Abhi Lyer and Cassie Rahilly.
The tournament champion was W. L. Chenery Middle School of Belmont, Mass.
The 2023 Middle School National Championship Tournament’s field featured 160 teams from 31 states and South Korea, according to the release.