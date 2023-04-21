Nearly $120,000 was raised at the Lillian and Betty Ratner Montessori School’s 60th Diamond Anniversary Gala fundraiser April 15 honoring the school’s founding family member Albert Ratner and Ratner School teacher Linda Mishy Shapero.
The Pepper Pike school hoped to raise $125,000, Mandy Walden, gala chair, told the Cleveland Jewish News.
Proceeds from the gala benefit Ratner students, the Montessori curriculum and fund scholarships. The school enrolls toddlers through eighth graders from Cleveland and neighboring communities.
About 115 people attended the event at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in downtown Cleveland, including faculty, staff, parents, alumni and community supporters. Guests were treated to exclusive access to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame exhibits, and enjoyed live classical guitar music by Nolan Juaire. There was also a video and a silent auction.
Most attendees dressed in elegant 1960s-inspired attire, including white patent-leather go-go boots, psychedelic and paisley shirts and dresses. Walden said the gala was focused on Ratner School’s 60-year milestone at the height of the music revolution in 1963, so the Rock Hall was a fitting venue.
Ratner School Head of School Mike Griffith and board chair Dick Cahoon spoke before showing a video created by Ratner alumnus parent Stephen Greenberg and Ratner middle school students in the theater at the Rock Hall.
“Our aims remain clear here, we want all children and families to feel a deep sense of belonging at Ratner Montesorri,” Cahoon said.
Appearing in the video, Albert Ratner told attendees, “My mother would be very proud that this school is still here because its a school that depends on independent funding. She’d be very proud of the leadership, the principal, the board.”
He said his mother taught him and his sister a poem representing who his mother was and who she wanted them to be, and what she wanted Ratner School to be and illustrated the importance of bringing others into one’s circle. The poem called, “Outwitted,” was written by American poet Edwin Markham and read: “He drew a circle that shut me out – heretic, rebel, a thing to flout, but love and I had the wit to win, we drew a circle that took him in.”
Ratner said, “Over these years, the school keeps reinventing itself, it keeps changing and that’s something my mother believed in greatly. When you fund Ratner Montesorri School, you are funding the future.”
Shapero, who is in her 49th year of teaching, told the CJN, “The 60th Anniversary is the Diamond Anniversary, which is a perfect symbol for the Lillian and Betty Ratner Montessori School. Like Ratner Montessori, diamonds are valued and precious, and no two diamonds are the same – like the children we teach.”
The video showcased Ratner students and teachers, captured the history of Ratner and its impact on students. It showed footage from a biosphere project students are working on, and demonstrated the importance of donor’s generosity.