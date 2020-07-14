Joel Ratner will step down as CEO and president of Cleveland Neighborhood Progress Dec. 31 after 10 years in the position.
Since starting the role in 2011, Cleveland Neighborhood Progress grew to 28 employees and moved to the rehabilitated Saint Luke’s Hospital on Shaker Boulevard in Cleveland as its new headquarters, according to a letter written to stakeholders by Cleveland Neighborhood Progress board chair Grace Galluci .
His achievements include work on Slavic Village Rediscovered, Community Financial Centers and Cleveland Chain Reaction, as well as providing reinvestment in the Buckeye Neighborhood, according to the letter. Ratner also led racial equity and inclusion initiatives to build awareness and efforts to support neighborhoods impacted by disinvestment and redlining. Through his extensive fundraising, Cleveland Neighborhood Progress widened its level of corporate support and established new partnerships in Columbus and Washington, D.C., the letter said.
Ratner will move on to working on new initiatives, consulting with Vibrant NEO created by the Northeast Ohio Sustainable Communities Consortium to focus on sustainable economic development, the letter said.
“After 10 years, this is the right time to make a change,” Ratner said according to the letter. “The work has been personally and professionally rewarding, and I am leaving CNP in a good place knowing it will achieve even more in the years to come.”
Cleveland Neighborhood Progress started conducting a search for the new CEO and president by hiring Washington, D.C.-based firm, Sally Sterling Executive Search, according to the letter. The goal is for Cleveland Neighborhood Progress to have Ratner’s replacement before the end of the year.