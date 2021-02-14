If You Go

WHAT: “Notorious RBG:The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg” exhibition

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Sundays from Feb. 24 to Aug. 29 for in-person visits; 2 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month from Feb. 24 to Aug. 29 for virtual visits.

WHERE: Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage, 2929 Richmond Road in Beachwood

TICKETS AND INFO: $12 general admission, $10 students and seniors, $5 children 5 to 11 and free for museum members and children under 5.Tickets will be $5 for nonmembers from Feb. 24 to Feb. 28.Tickets must be purchased in advance at maltzmuseum.org or by calling the museum at 216-593-0575. For safety, tickets will be timed, masks will be required and social distancing must be followed. Virtual tours are also available at maltzmuseum.org. Virtual viewing will be conducted through a 60-minute, narrated webinar followed by a docent-led Q&A. Tickets are $10. Virtual group tours can be conducted with advance notice. Virtual group tour tickets are $10 per person with a minimum group size of 10 people and $3 for student groups in grades 6 to 12 with a minimum group size of 15 people.