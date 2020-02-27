The U.S. Supreme Court has resolved the international residence case Taglieri v. Monasky in favor of the child’s Italian father, Domenico Taglieri, over her American mother, Michelle Monasky, of Concord Township. The child, referred to as A.M.T. in court documents, was removed from Italy by Monasky in 2014, amid reported marital unrest and spousal abuse, returning stateside.
The case was heard by the Supreme Court on Dec. 11, 2019, and the decision was released Feb. 26. The case began with two hearings in the 6th Circuit in Cincinnati, one in November 2017, and an en banc hearing in June 2018, both ruling in favor of the father’s wishes for the child to return and remain in Italy, where she was born.
Taglieri was represented by lawyers John D. Sayer, partner, and Amy Berman Hamilton, of counsel, from Cleveland-based firm Nicola, Gudbrandson & Cooper LLC Attorneys at Law. Monasky was represented by Zashin & Rich, which has offices in Cleveland and Columbus, with a team spearheaded by co-managing partner Andrew Zashin.
Dealing directly with matters of habitual residence, which is the location where a child has spent most of his or her life, or where he or she has the deepest connection, the case touched on the legalities of the Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction of 1980. The treaty was designed to secure the return of children wrongfully removed to, or retained by, any member country and ensures the rights of custody are respected. Many countries have their definitions of habitual residence, but individual U.S. circuit courts can define habitual residence any way they like, which causes cases like this to arise.
In an opinion written by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, no agreement was necessary for Italy to be the girl’s intended habitual residence, as she was born there into a marital home.
“Common sense suggests that some cases will be straightforward: Where a child has lived in one place with her family indefinitely, that place is likely to be her habitual residence,” Ginsburg wrote. “But suppose, for instance, that an infant lived in a country only because a caregiving parent had been coerced into remaining there. Those circumstances should figure in the calculus.”
Taglieri’s attorneys said though the process was difficult and long, they feel “gratified.”
“We’re extremely gratified by the decision and we’re thankful the child’s custody (hearings) can proceed in Italy, without concern,” Sayre told the Cleveland Jewish News. “The matter is where it should be and is being handled effectively in Italy. We’ve had the front of the load, if you will, with the trial and the two appeals in the 6th Circuit.”
Hamilton told the CJN, “It has been a long and difficult process, as you might imagine. (Taglieri’s) daughter is now 5 years old, and this started when she was 8 weeks old. I am so happy for him that he can put this behind him.”
“We may have lost all the way up, but in so doing, we made it all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court,” Zashin told the CJN. “Our case was meritorious enough to climb all the way up. So, when we got there, though our client lost, it did change the law. Though we didn’t change the law for our client specifically, now others won’t have to suffer the same way Michelle and her daughter have.”
To get a favorable decision for their client, Nicola, Gudbrandson & Cooper contacted attorney Andrew Pincus, who has experience working on cases at this level.
“It’s fair to say we were part of an overall collaborative process,” Sayre said.
One of the unfortunate aspects, according to Sayre, is the personal repercussions of such a drawn-out case.
“There was this initial shock to our client of having his child removed from him and the total circumstances involved, and the continuation of the case in the U.S. courts aggravates that,” he said. “But with the conclusion, I hope that there will be some healing and reproachment with the mother, so the child is somehow shielded from the harm of permanent separation from either of them. I would like to think that this can happen now.”
Proceedings are set to continue in Italian court, where a decision can be made without concern of U.S. court involvement, Sayre said. But, the ruling is expected to create a standard in the U.S. circuit courts in terms of future cases that involve the convention, both teams said.
Zashin & Rich also released a full press statement upon hearing the decision, explaining their disappointment in the ruling, but citing the ruling “has implications bigger than the impact on the particular litigants.”
“While our involvement in this case has always been about achieving justice for our client and her daughter, it highlighted the then-fractured nature of U.S. Habitual Residence jurisprudence and the impact of domestic violence in 1980 Hague Convention cases,” the statement read.
Sayre said, “As we argued in the appellate process and as was noted by Andy Pincus in oral argument, the difficult cases are those in which families move from country to country. The case where a child has lived in only one place is comparatively simple – but the only wrinkle was that the child was so young. The significance is there was no magic date – there was no time where the kid did or didn’t have habitual residence. This just serves the convention to solve these cases quickly and avoid the long appellate process that we ended up going into.”
Hamilton added, “The law surrounding this in the circuits has been all over the place. It does at that extent settle a standard in these cases.”