Rea & Associates’ board of directors appointed Mark McKinley to take over as CEO effective Nov. 1, 2022.
Rea & Associates is a certified public accounting and business consulting firm located in New Philadelphia.
McKinley, of Powell in suburban Columbus, joined Rea & Associates in 1994 as a staff accountant. Since then, he has served as a principal and West Central Ohio regional president as well as two three-year terms on Rea’s board of directors.
“I’m humbled by this opportunity and thrilled to play a significant role in our future,” McKinley said in a news release “The only reason I’m in this position is because of the dedication and performance of every team member I’ve worked with throughout my Rea career. We have an exciting journey ahead.”
He will replace CEO Don McIntosh.