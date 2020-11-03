Rea and Associates

Rea & Associates, an accounting firm headquarted in New Philadelphia with locations in 16 Ohio cities, including Mentor, Independence and Medina, received a Best of Accounting Award from business-to-business quality tester ClearlyRated for its services provided to clients, according to a news release.

The firm earned satisfaction scores of nine or 10 out of 10 from 87.9% of their clients, which is a significant increase compared to the industry’s average of 45% in 2019. Rea & Associates also achieved a Net Promoter Score of 83.9%, which is 3.5 times greater than the industry’s average of 24% in 2019.

“Our firm works hard to make service a priority, and we are proud and honored to be recognized for our efforts in this way,” Don McIntosh, Rea & Associates CEO, said in the release.

According to its website, ClearlyRated creates firms’ service scores by combining a short client satisfaction survey with an online profile that takes a look at star ratings and the firms’ earned testimonials.

“Now more than ever, providing a consistently remarkable client experience is critical for accounting firms,” ClearlyRated’s CEO Eric Gregg said in the release. “All accounting firms attempt to deliver great service – Best of Accounting winners have proven it. I couldn’t be more proud to showcase these service leaders alongside feedback from their actual clients, on ClearlyRated.com and applaud them for their commitment to service excellence at their respective firms!”

