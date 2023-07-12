Rea & Associates, an accounting and consulting firm, recently relocated its Amherst office to 1220 Moore Road in Avon.
“We are thrilled to embrace Avon as our new home,” Paul Gregory, regional president of Rea’s Northeast Ohio region, said in a news release. “This relocation marks a significant milestone for our firm as we continue to expand our reach and deepen our roots in the Northeast Ohio region. Avon embodies the values that resonate with our vision and culture and we are eager to explore the prospects this community offers.
Avon’s strategic location and the city’s emphasis on nurturing strong relationships make it an ideal environment for businesses seeking success in a dynamic marketplace, according to the release.