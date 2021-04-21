Former Minneapolis
Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of murder and manslaughter for pinning George Floyd to the pavement with his knee on the Black man’s neck in a case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine
A jury in Minneapolis has spoken by convicting Derek Chauvin of second and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. Our system of justice worked. The jury members listened to both sides, weighed the evidence, and came to this verdict. As we go forward as a nation, we must learn from the tragic death of George Floyd.
Ann Toback, CEO of the Workers Circle
Today’s guilty verdict is a critical counter to the culture of impunity and white supremacy that infects law enforcement in the United States. But even as we commend this verdict, we must remember that it will not bring George Floyd back to his loved ones, nor will it bring back the thousands of people of color who have been murdered by the police for generations.
With this verdict we insist ‘never again’ must be our goal, and we recognize the systemic change that is needed. Millions of people of color are forced every day to confront the possibility of being targeted by racist police violence. For far too long, this police violence has continued unchecked.
At the root of this violence is a culture of white supremacy that has poisoned our public safety, our democracy, our economic and educational systems, our health care, and the life of our communities. Systemic racism puts people of color at grave and continual risk, ensures chasmic inequality, and diminishes our humanity.
We will not stand idly by while the city, state, and federal government continue to put resources behind - and legitimize - brutal, discriminatory policing. We will not be content even with the conviction and jailing of the perpetrators of the murder of George Floyd, as important as that is—too many lives have been lost for too many years. Our country’s system of policing itself is guilty and we cannot allow it to continue without comprehensive change.
We recommit ourselves to reimagining public safety that respects human dignity and ensures people of color and communities of color the rights, freedom, and safety that are so long overdue. And we continue to partner with organizations led by our sisters and brothers of color as we work to end centuries of systemic racism in our country.
United Way of Greater Cleveland’s President and CEO Augie Napoli
Today’s guilty verdict against former police officer Derek Chauvin brings justice for the murder of George Floyd and marks a profound moment in our nation’s history. But one year and many more senseless deaths later, racial injustice continues to ravage our nation and communities. That’s why now, more than ever, it’s essential for our city and our country to come together to continue the fight for equal justice for all and demand accountability from those who subject people of color, especially black and brown people, to acts of brutality and injustice. At United Way of Greater Cleveland, we denounce every act of violence, injustice and racism perpetrated against our neighbors – not only in Cleveland but nationwide. We will neither forget nor neglect our responsibility to continue to speak up and speak out for our neighbors so every person in our community can live without fear and thrive.
Cleveland Cavaliers
The horrific images of George Floyd's murder still ring true and clear in our minds and today’s verdict represents an important measure of justice for he and his family. We will continue our deep desire and commitment to see and support equality, compassion, respect, unity, healing and peace for all. Especially in moments when it might be the most difficult to achieve.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost
What Derek Chauvin did to George Floyd is murder. He killed more than a man—he nearly killed the hope of justice. The jury called it murder, and restored that hope. Chauvin dishonored his badge and a noble profession. That should weigh heavily in his sentencing hearing.
Nina Turner, former state senator and current 11th Congressional District candidate
I held my breath like so many tonight watching the verdict come in. It shouldn’t take this. It shouldn’t take the trauma of George Floyd’s murder during an epidemic of police violence to remind us of the unfinished business that haunts this country. We have had plenty of unnamed martyrs and the pain and ache that Black people feel cannot be healed with promises or platitudes but requires intentional action, unrelenting commitment and deep political will to dismantle deadly policing that is rooted in racism, Anti-Blackness and White Supremacy.
It is imperative that we not view the verdict in the Chauvin trial in isolation because systemic problems require comprehensive systematic solutions. We demand a new contract with law enforcement where our work to hold accountable those that act in our name -- shaped from the outcry of marginalized communities, Black and Brown communities, and poor communities who expect the police to protect and serve- us too is honored.
The recognition that for far too long Black Lives have been seen as expendable impacts every facet of American culture. Policing is just one manifestation of this injustice and transparency and accountability is the foundation of the long and arduous task of repairing the broken trust Black Americans experience every day. True justice is the right to live.
Jewish Council for Public Affairs
The Jewish Council for Public Affairs (JCPA) believes today’s verdict convicting Derek Chauvin, the police officer who killed George Floyd last year, on all three counts, including second- and third-degree murder, is an initial step toward accountability, justice, and healing.
We echo the sentiment expressed by JCPA’s member agency, the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minneapolis: “While no guilty verdict can bring George Floyd back or make his family and friends fully whole for their loss or unwind the trauma inflicted on the broader African American community, we hope that today’s decision brings some measure of justice, healing, and peace to his loved ones and for all Minnesotans.” (Click here to read their statement.)
Police violence, lack of accountability, and systemic racism existed long before police killed George Floyd and continue to persist today. This trauma and violence will continue unless we reimagine public safety and follow through on real, structural change to our policing systems and our conception of public safety.
JCPA will continue to work with its partners across Black communities to transform law enforcement practices and structures and invest in community well-being. The Senate must join the House in passing, at the very least, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which sets minimum standards for law enforcement practices and policies regarding use of force, police accountability, racial profiling, militarization, data collection, qualified immunity, and training.