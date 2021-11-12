Rebbetzin Miriam Dessler, who helped build Hebrew Academy of Cleveland in Cleveland Heights and Beachwood with her late husband, Rabbi Nochum W. Dessler, died Oct. 29. She was 100.
Dessler was a teacher of thousands of students at all levels, who used innovative approaches based on her own creativity, including songs she composed to teach Torah and Chumash that her students remembered and taught to their children. She founded the school’s early childhood education program.
At Hebrew Academy, she cast, directed and staged plays that she wrote or co-wrote for annual fundraising banquets, and composed songs and choreography for them as well.
Her sons, sons-in-law and grandsons spoke at her funeral Oct. 31 at Hebrew Academy’s Beatrice Stone Yavne High School, which was attended by 700 people, commenting on her regal presence and her devotion to her husband and family.
They called her both a woman of valor and a wife of valor, speaking of her careful attention to her husband’s health and her close questioning of his doctors. Based on her questioning, her husband’s cardiologist said he would have hired her had she applied for a job.
Dessler was also remembered for her artistry, her poetry and her culinary prowess.
Born Jan. 19, 1921, in Berlin, she was the daughter of the Rev. Chanina and Malka Finger, who had emigrated from Poland. The family went to Tel Aviv in 1936 as Adolf Hitler rose to power. They then immigrated to the United States in 1940.
Dessler first worked at Yeshiva of Flatbush in Brooklyn, N.Y., and landed a job at American Greetings Corp. in Cleveland, where she worked as Irving I. Stone’s secretary, who later introduced to her her husband-to-be.
She was recruited to teach at Hebrew Academy in 1944, which her husband founded. She was a teacher and administrator there for 60 years, teaching generations of students.
The two were married in Cleveland on June 5, 1945, in a marriage that lasted 65 years.
Their sons, Rabbi Eli Dessler and Rabbi Simcha Dessler, now run the school and this week celebrated the dedication of the Oakwood Campus in Cleveland Heights.
Eli Dessler said his parents took in a man they had never met who had lost his hand in an accident at a matzah bakery in Israel. He later was able to secure a prosthetic hand and wrote letters of gratitude.
“For years afterward, he used to write letters every month with that new hand,” Eli Dessler recalled. “It was an open home and a home that chesed permeated from.”
Simcha Dessler, the youngest of the Desslers’ six children, spoke of his mother’s care for her children.
“You wanted the best for us, spiritually, physically, emotionally,” he said at her funeral. “You were so proud of your family and we couldn’t be more proud for you to be our mother.”
He also referred to her bearing.
“With a regal sense of aristocracy, you personified the essence of royalty,” he said. “You exemplified it in your every word, deed and action, in your marriage and in your life.”
In an Oct. 9 interview with the Cleveland Jewish News, Simcha Dessler recalled Shabbos dinners of his childhood.
“First of all, the Shabbos table was set Thursday evening already for Shabbos,” he said. “She always was ready for company for a Shabbos meal and her presentations were reflective of her sparkling personality and the flair and her talents. Everything was reflective of her unique style and her flair, whether it was the food, whether it was the discussions. When my dad would share a Torah thought, she listened intently and nine out of 10 times she had something to contribute on the subject.”
He recalled one of her famous expressions as well.
“When she was asked how long she was married, she always answered not long enough,” he said, adding that she called her grandchildren “my dividends” and when asked how many she had, would reply “not enough.”
He said former students recalled the “deep respect” the couple had toward one another “and described their princely interactions as they walked down the school hallways or in the cafeteria.”
Linda Bensoussan was a student at Hebrew Academy in the 1950s.
“She took a leadership role from the minute she came to Cleveland,” Bensoussan said. “She just seemed to be born into that and carried that with her through every stage of her life, through everything that she did.”
Bensoussan recalled how the Desslers conveyed respect to people of all ages.
“I remember very clearly appealing to Rabbi and Mrs. Dessler as a student and then later on as a parent and how they respected every stage of every child’s development,” Bensoussan said, “where they would address me as Linda as a student, you know, for all those years. And then when I became a parent, it became Mrs. Bensoussan.”
Following Dessler’s funeral in Cleveland, there were funerals in Lakewood, N.J., and in Jerusalem. Burial was at Har Hamenuchot Cemetery in Jerusalem Nov. 1 in the Chelkat HaRabbanim section.
Dessler was predeceased by her husband and her daughter, Peshy Brudny, as well as her siblings, Feiga Klausner, Fishel Finger and Lillian Hefter. She is survived by her children: Reuven (Naomi), Sarika Schiff (Rabbi Emanuel), Malki Rapaport (Rabbi Dovid), Rabbi Eli (Suri) and Rabbi Simcha (Yitty), and by hundreds of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Contributions in her memory are suggested to Hebrew Academy of Cleveland.