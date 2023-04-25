Menorah Park’s annual run and walk fundraiser will take the form of Move It! For Menorah Park this year and include a performance by Jesse Jukebox.
The race, formerly known as Home Run, has been an annual fundraiser that has taken place for the last nine years, originally as a Montefiore event to support operating costs. Following the affiliation of Menorah Park and Montefiore in 2020, Joshua Berger told the Cleveland Jewish News they decided to rebrand the event as Move It! For Menorah Park.
“We wanted to take ownership of the event and add Menorah Park’s name to the event,” said Berger, foundation operations manager. “So, we thought this was a nice alliteration and little bit more catchy to help promote our event.”
Jane Furth, director of the annual campaign and outreach, said they wanted the new name to be more relevant to what the event is about and to Menorah Park.
The fundraiser is a 5K run/walk and a 1-mile fun family walk with the goal of raising $100,000 for general operating costs to support Menorah Park’s services and programs for its residents.
“We’re also trying to, in addition to the race, make it more of a family event as well,” said Berger, a resident of Moreland Hills and member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. “So, that is why we’re bringing in Jesse Jukebox to perform after the run/race and walk.”
The race begins on Ursuline College’s campus in Pepper Pike and will follow the same route through Pepper Pike as in past years. Hermes Sports & Events in Cleveland will be the race coordinator.
With an expected crowd of about 200 people, Furth said attendees can enjoy a DJ, refreshments, face painting and Adrenaline Monkey at Ursuline College campus following the race.
“It’s an easy way to go for a 1-mile walk with your family and be part of the community and help to support Menorah Park and the services that we provide to our seniors,” said Furth, a resident of Highland Heights and member of The Temple Tifereth Israel.
Each year, the fundraiser is driven by the associate board chaired by Cole Pesses, along with Andy Isaacs, David Saltzman and Marty Shankle as Move It! 2023 co-chairs. As of April 24, the fundraiser has reached 66% of its goal, raising $66,815.
“It’s a very easy way to help give back and help ensure our excellence in caring for our Jewish seniors in Northeast Ohio,” Berger said.
Publisher’s note: Andy Isaacs is sales & marketing manager at the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company.