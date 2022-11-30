For Cleveland Heights resident Rob Pryor, exploring the stacks at Record Revolution in the city’s Coventry neighborhood was a frequent pastime as a music lover while growing up in the area.
Hired just before the 1988 holiday shopping season and promoted to partner by current owner Mike Allison in 2005, Pryor told the Cleveland Jewish News that what he’ll miss most when the 55-year-old store at 1832 Coventry Road closes for business on Dec. 31 is the sense of community within its four walls.
As business winds down, hours have been adjusted from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sundays from noon to 5.
“The interaction with the public has always been my favorite part of Record Revolution,” Pryor said, adding the closure comes as their lease is up. “Having this community hub, a longstanding place where people could gather and meet. I’d even have friends come in from out-of-town sometimes that would just show up here. They’d figure I’d be here and would come and say hi. I don’t know how people will make plans with me now since they won’t be able to do that.”
Record Revolution opened in 1967 under the ownership of Peter Schliewin, according to the Coventry Village website, and is believed to be one of the oldest independent record stores in the country. Along with its music offerings, it sells lifestyle accessories, tobacco pipes, vaporizers, accessories, rock and roll T-shirts, posters, body jewelry, incense and oils.
Schliewin died in 1983 in a car crash, and a few years after his death, Allison bought the store from Schliewin’s widow. Over five decades, Record Revolution established itself as a music authority, taste maker and a key part of the Cleveland rock and roll scene. Hundreds of rock artists, including Lou Reed, Patti Smith and Elvis Costello made in-store appearances at Record Revolution. The walls of the store, which used to take up three storefronts on Coventry before downsizing in 2007, were covered with autographs from the likes of artists like Led Zeppelin, Bruce Springsteen, the Who and Genesis.
“We’ve always brought new and innovative genres of music to the forefront of our inventory,” Pryor said. “A lot of sub-genres that you couldn’t find at any other store – and that was always the prominent product we offered. Like punk, ska and arena rock – many artists publicly credit us for having some impact on their success as musicians.”
That influence even stretches to other well-known rock and roll names in Cleveland, including radio station WMMS. Originally named WHK-FM, the station launched in 1946 and focused its programming on adult-oriented music, according to the “Encyclopedia of Cleveland History”. WMMS was owned by Metromedia, which renamed it in 1968 to WMMS, with MMS standing for Metromedia Stereo. Malrite Communications Group, founded by Milton S. Maltz, the Cleveland media mogul, purchased the station for $3.5 million in 1972, with WMMS basing its programming on Record Revolution’s sales and in-store appearances when the station permanently switched to rock and roll in 1970. Malrite controlled the station through 1993, as it shuffled through several owners before being added to the iHeartMedia portfolio in 1999, where it has remained since. Maltz sold Malrite Communications in 1998, with radio holdings going to the Walt Disney Company and TV holdings to Raycom Media in 1998.
Record Revolution’s impact is also felt locally by other professionals in the Cleveland music scene like The Grog Shop owner Kathy Blackman. The music venue is also l in Cleveland Heights’ Coventry neighborhood and opened in 1992.
“Record Revolution is a staple on Coventry and has been since I was a kid,” Blackman told the CJN. “I remember spending many hours in the basement looking for records. That store really represents what Coventry was years ago. Rob is a great friend and neighbor and he will be sorely missed on the street. I am sad to see this iconic store close its doors.”
That sentiment has also stretched to customers – near and far, young and old, Pryor said.
“Customers have been expressing gratitude for the shop, but also sorrow at the loss of it,” he said. “They’re reminiscent but also appreciative. That is the general consensus, whether they’re new to the store and just getting into it or 72 years old and have been coming here since they were 18.”
As an employee of 35 years, Pryor said he is ready for a new chapter in life. But, that doesn’t make the loss of Record Revolution sting any less.
“I’ve thought about it a lot, and it’s hard to think of one thing I’ll miss most,” he said, adding he lives nearby and still plans to be an active member of the Coventry community through his other ventures in the neighborhood. “I’ll miss all of it. There is not one thing I’d miss the most. I think, to me, what I will really miss is the idea that Record Revolution exists.”