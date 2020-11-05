The number of daily reported COVID-19 cases and number of patients in the hospital due to the virus are at an “all-time high” in Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine said.
"The information that we’re putting out today, anyone who looks at it should be scared to death about it," DeWine said. "This should scare you. That you have this much spread in your hometown because there is nobody’s hometown that doesn’t have this spread."
The Ohio Department of Health reported 4,961 new cases on Nov. 5, the highest number reported in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic. About four weeks ago, the state was reporting about 1,000 new cases a day.
The ODH reported a record number of patients hospitalized for the virus with 2,057 patients. DeWine said it’s a 55% increase in hospitalizations compared to two weeks ago.
He added that there has been a record number of cases in the ICU with 541. The previous high was 533 cases in April.
While testing has increased by 44% since Sept. 24, the number of cases has gone up by 280% in the same amount of time indicating the increase of cases is not a result of the increased amount of testing
DeWine said every county in the state is now considered a high-incident county by CDC standards.
“The risk of catching this virus is very real in every county,” DeWine said.
The virus continues to spread throughout the state with 56 of the state’s 88 counties are deemed at “red” level 3 on the state’s public health advisory system. Those counties compromise 86% of Ohio’s residents.
No counties have reached the “purple” level 4 on the system or been added to the watch list.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 4,682,517. The new daily percent positive cases 9.2%, with a seven-day moving average of positive cases of 7.6%, according to data from Nov. 3. The seven-day moving average of positive cases has been increasing since hitting a low of 2.7% on Sept. 23 and 24.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 41.
The ODH reported 33 new deaths Nov. 5. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Nov. 5 is 2,075, an increase of 90 patients from Nov. 4.
The ODH reports 20,015 cumulative hospitalizations, and 3,969 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
The ODH reports 178,646 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 23,023 of the cases, 2,859 hospitalizations and 696 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.