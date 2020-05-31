When Gregg Levy learned rioting was possible in downtown Cleveland on May 30, he made a quick decision to close RED The Steakhouse at 417 Prospect Ave.
Levy, managing partner, said he watched the rally on social media mid-afternoon and thought to himself that the protest was beautiful.
“It’s so peaceful,” he told the Cleveland Jewish News May 31. “Multiracial, multicultural. Everyone was getting along.”
His director of operations called him at about 4 p.m. to let him know rioting was going on.
In addition, employees called the 150 people who had made reservations on Open Table to let them know that the restaurant was closing.
“It was going to be a very busy night,” Levy said. “We had our rooftop open downtown. And we made a quick decision that safety trumps business all the time.”
His staff called people with reservations on Open Table that the restaurant was not going to be open for the evening. Employees were told to go home or not to come in.
“The director of operations and another manager headed up to Pinecrest to help us out there because at Pinecrest last night we had over 200 covers on the books,” Levy said about the restaurant in Orange. “So, it was a very busy and successful night at Pinecrest last night.”
Levy said he continued monitoring the news.
“We saw that there was quite a bit of violence and we had a plan in place that we were going to meet down at the RED facility at 8 a.m. this morning, which we did to kind of assess damage. Our head chef, Michael Tolosa, was the first one down there. And he had some trouble getting down there. Some of the freeway exits were blocked off. And he assessed the damage. We had several broken windows. A door was smashed in, a little bit of damage inside, just the bricks that were thrown and whatever other objects were thrown in damaged a little bit of the interior but not too bad. We were probably one of the luckier ones.”
Levy spoke with the landlord, who was already getting together a restoration crew ready to board up windows.
He spent six hours at the downtown restaurant cleaning up.
He said when he arrived, he saw “hundreds of volunteers sweeping glass for everyone. … It was really beautiful.”
Levy manages real estate at 811 Prospect St., the site of Southern Tier Brewery, which he checked as well. One window was broken there.
RED is next to Barrio, which Levy said was heavily damaged in the rioting and looting.
“I guess they just totally destroyed the Fifth Street Arcade,” he said. “And they broke into Barrio while the owner … and some of his workers were still there. And they had to escape out of there.”
He said they stole liquor and the safe. One bottle of liquor from Barrio was thrown through a window at RED, he said.
“We were just reopening RED Downtown this week and we were looking forward to it,” Levy said.
RED Downtown reopened May 27 after closing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You’ve got to build up that business downtown, which is going to be a lot slower because of the lack of concerts, business travel, sporting events, open mass congregation, but we were excited to do our part to reopen,” he said.
He said that safety is his main concern.
“The customers understood and appreciated,” Levy said. “Some of them even switched to Pinecrest. People miss their steak.”