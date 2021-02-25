The weekend of March 5 and March 6 has been designated Refugee Shabbat by HIAS, which works around the world to protect refugees who have been forced to flee their homelands because of who they are, including ethnic, religious and sexual minorities.
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood will hold its Refugee Shabbat, a program co-sponsored by temples in the Union for Reform Judaism and HIAS, formerly known as Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society at 6:15 p.m. March 5.
At the virtual Shabbat evening service, Fairmount Temple’s clergy will lead a service dedicated to the plight of refugees and asylum seekers. Guest speakers will be Pastor John Lentz and Raphael Marcus. Lentz is co-pastor of the Forest Hill Presbyterian Church in Cleveland Heights, which is a partner institution in the Greater Cleveland Congregations. The church has also served as a sanctuary congregation, currently to three refugees from Burkina Faso in Africa. Marcus is senior vice president for programs at HIAS.
This service will be livestreamed on the temple’s website at fairmounttemple.org/worship/live-stream, on the Fairmount sanctuary Roku channel and on the temple’s Facebook page. For information, call 216-464-1330.
Temple Emanu El in Orange will discuss issues affecting local refugees at its Refugee Shabbat service on Zoom at 6:15 p.m. March 5.
Anne Hill, president of Americans Making Immigrants Safe, Inc., will present issues immigrants in the Greater Cleveland community face with documentation needs and family stress.
“Temple Emanu El will continue the discussion of immigration issues that we began in 2019,” Suzanne Schnepps, chair of the temple’s advocacy committee, which is sponsoring the event, said in a news release. “Reunification of children with their families, the status of deportation camps, and the documentation of immigrants remain critical issues.”