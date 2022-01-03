Regal Cinemas’ 20-screen theater at Richmond Town Square in Richmond Heights is set to permanently close on Jan. 6.
At a Dec. 21 city council finance committee meeting, Richmond Heights’ economic development director Brian Gleisser said the movie theater was slated for an early January closure. As of Jan. 3, Regal’s website for the Richmond Town Square location did not have any movie showings listed past Jan. 6. A renovated version of the theater will return at a later date.
In July 2021, DealPoint Merrill announced its acquisition of the remainder of the defunct mall at the corner of Richmond and Wilson Mills roads for its Belle Oaks Marketplace development – a $200 million mixed-use and multi-family development to be built on the site of the former mall. According to a news release, which didn’t disclose a sale price, the acquisition completed the purchase of the mall, and increased the 33 acres owned by the Woodland Hills, Calif.-based company to 69 acres.
Upon completion, Belle Oaks is expected to include 1,617,800 square feet of restaurants, retail, grocery and new-multi family housing. Once all phases of construction are complete, there are expected to be 40,000 square feet of restaurants, 315,000 square feet of grocery and retail stores, the 80,000-square-foot renovated Regal theater complex and 791 Class A luxury apartment units. The 160,000-square-foot climate controlled self-storage building operated by Life Storage at the mall and owned by DealPoint Merrill will remain.
Construction is expected to begin early this year.
Richmond Town Square mall, which was built in 1966, closed in May 2021. It was once considered the largest enclosed shopping mall in Ohio with over 90 stores. It has been largely vacant since 2017, according to previous coverage in the Cleveland Jewish News.