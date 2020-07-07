To Solon Mayor Eddy Kraus, Joseph Regano was the backbone of the Solon City School District.
He was “the Solon schools,” Kraus emphatically told the Cleveland Jewish News.
Regano, who was born Feb. 14, 1948, died July 5 of cancer at age 72.
Kraus, who became the city’s first Jewish mayor in January 2017, worked with Regano since he was elected to city council in 2001.
“For me, he was more than just superintendent,” Kraus said. “He was a colleague, a friend, just a really warm person, just on top everything that he did for the school district and all the students.”
Kraus fondly recalls their telephone exchanges to discuss things, share ideas and analyze situations. He especially remembers how Regano elevated the school district into the finest in the state in many rankings.
“He just a had a great way about him that just endeared him particularly to administrators, teachers, students and anyone who came across him in the school district.,” Kraus said. “Then through it all, he became such a leader among his peers, probably for how he took the school district into such a high level of achievement over such a long period of time. …It’s amazing. I call it sort of sustained excellence.”
Regano came to Solon in 1985 and served as superintendent since Aug. 1, 1987. He had been on medical leave since August. The district more than doubled from 2,400 students during his tenure.
“When you’re on top, everyone’s trying to knock you down,” Kraus said. “It’s amazing how he was able to sustain that excellence. A lot of it had to do with Joe’s the type of leader where you just bought into it, you bought into that whole idea of excellence, not just for the best students, but for every student, even students that struggled on the spectrum. Joe cared about them as much as he cared about the ones that went on to amazing achievements.”
Kraus, who attends Solon Chabad, first met Regano when he moved to Solon in 1993.
“It’s sad because for a lot of us in the community because we didn’t get that chance to say goodbye and to tell Joe how we really felt about him,” Kraus said. “So, it’s hard. That’s the hardest part now, sort of picking up the pieces of Joe’s legacy. Joe’s legacy is thousands of students all over the world doing amazing things.”
Kraus said Regano had the ability to get everyone involved in the schools, not just those who had students attending the district.
Kraus said “he knew for a community to succeed, everyone has to support the schools.”
When he became mayor, his relationship with Regano grew.
“He was just such an amazing partner to work with,” Kraus said. “There was no separation between what the city does here and what the schools do. We’re all just one team, even though we have separate budgets, separate functions and separate administrations, just one team here.
“Then when I became mayor, that just continued. I saw it really from the inside, Joe’s impact. It was just fun to work with Joe. It was just great to work with him.”
Among his accomplishments were successes both in and out of the classroom for Solon students; the collaborative efforts of everyone in the Solon schools to create a professional learning community; and the strong, supportive relationship among the Solon schools, the City of Solon, the village of Glenwillow and all of the area families, residents and businesses, according to the release. Solon schools were consistently ranked top district in Ohio.Regano was a member of Solon Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame.
He served as president and chairperson of several professional boards and organizations, including the Greater Cleveland Superintendents’ Association and the Alliance for Adequate School Funding. He traveled to Columbus regularly to ensure the best interests of students and communities like Solon and Glenwillow were effectively represented at the Ohio Statehouse.
Regano, who lived in Mentor, was a 1966 graduate of Warrensville Heights High School in Warrensville Heights and earned a bachelor’s degree in business education in 1970 from The Ohio State University in Columbus and a master’s degree in educational administration from Cleveland State University in Cleveland in 1975. He taught business in the Euclid City School District and advanced to the central office staff there as business manager.
According to his obituary, Regano was an avid fan of Cleveland sports, particularly the Indians. He loved to spend time with his family and never missed any of his children’s or grandchildren’s events.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sandra L.; children, Jared (Tiffany) Regano and Jody (Edward) George; four grandchildren; and brother, Dennis (Penelope) Regano.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. July 8 and July 9, at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave. in Mentor. The family is encouraging face masks to be worn at the funeral home. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. July 10 at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Road in Mentor.
“Joe was more than just the leader of this district. His fingerprints are on every facet of our schools,” Fred Bolden, Solon schools superintendent pro tempore, said in a news release. “There are few people or places in our community that have not been directly affected by his leadership. For me, he was like a father, a mentor and friend. The bar for excellence in leadership that he has set is something that everyone in our Solon schools family continually strives to attain.”
Julie Glavin, board of education president, said in the release, “Regano represented the heart and soul of the Solon City Schools. As a leader, Joe’s contribution was nothing short of exceptional. The well-being of all students was always his top priority and doing ‘what is best for kids’ factored into every decision Joe made.”
A memorial scholarship fund has been established in Regano’’s memory. Donations can be may made to the Solon Board of Education – Joseph Regano Scholarship Fund, 33800 Inwood Road, Solon, OH 44139.
Kraus summed it up best.
“He’s going to be so missed in the community, just his smile, just his way about him,” Kraus said. “I think it’s going to take a long time for people that knew him, that loved him to move beyond it. What Joe did for Solon will be lasting forever.”