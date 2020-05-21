Regina Brett, a columnist for the Cleveland Jewish News and the Columbus Jewish News, launched a weekly podcast called “Little Detours.”
The podcast was created to help listeners “create a life you love out of the life you have.”
“We all face detours in life,” Brett said. “When we embrace them and stop resisting them, they can actually become the best part of the journey.”
Each week, Brett will feature resilient people sharing lessons they learned from life’s detours, little and large. Listeners will also hear from experts who will offer tips, tools and takeaways to help get through anything life hands them. Brett will also share some of her own detours.
“I hope ‘Little Detours’ will help you reboot your day, replenish your soul and help you rediscover your own inner compass so you can enjoy wherever the journey of life takes you,” she said.
Her first guest was Kendra St. Charles, who survived the crash of USAir Flight 405 that killed half of those on board. The plane left the LaGuardia Airport runway on a snowy March day in 1992, and crashed and exploded into flames. St. Charles shares how to be a “gracious receiver” and let life “spark your spunk” again.
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way people work, gather and eat, so Brett had Dr. Michael Roizen, who writes a monthly health column for the CJN, offer tips on how to boost one’s immune system to protect from COVID-19. The first chief wellness officer for Cleveland Clinic also talked about how to add years to life by changing one’s relationship with food.
Other guests have been: Kevin S. Adelstein, CEO and publisher of the Cleveland Jewish News and Columbus Jewish News, talking about bashert and how one of his life’s biggest challenges has turned into his biggest reward; Romona Robinson discussing how she didn’t let poverty, racism and sexism keep her from becoming the first African-American woman to anchor the nightly news in Cleveland. She shared how faith and perseverance can transform any life. And Sarah Weiss, director of SpiritHeal Institute, shares how to get and stay grounded, and offers tips on how to meditate, which she calls “inner enchantment.”
“Little Detours” with Regina Brett can be heard at reginabrett.com or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.