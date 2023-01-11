A delegation of REI, Inc. workers at the Pinecrest store in Orange formally filed for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board Jan. 11 seeking representation with the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, according to a news release.
The filing comes after workers at the REI Co-Op in Manhattan, N.Y., voted 86% to join the RWDSU, making REI, Inc. SoHo the first unionized REI, Inc., followed by the Berkeley, Calif., store.
“100 years ago, it was coal miners; 70 years ago, it was auto workers; today, it’s retail,” Dave Hein, member of the REI Cleveland organizing committee and Bike Services and Ski Mechanic at REI, Inc., said in a news release. “The time for a union in every American workplace is now! We, the workers of REI Cleveland, are the ones customers come to when seeking firsthand knowledge and experience; we are the ones whose expertise drives the company’s brick and mortar retail business, and it’s time we the workers had a seat at the table. We weathered the pandemic and kept the company afloat, we stretched ourselves thin helping the company achieve its highest profit margin ever, and now we’re being told that there aren’t enough hours to go around due to corporate overbuying and recession fears. Enough. The American worker deserves better.”
The delegations of workers shared with REI, Inc. management during a Jan. 11 morning huddle that a majority of workers had signed RWDSU authorization cards and asked the company to voluntarily recognize the union so that contract negotiations could commence. Management refused and the workers filed for the union election.
“It’s time that REI practices its values,” Cloud Schneider, member of the REI Cleveland organizing committee and Visual Sales Lead at REI, Inc., said in the release. “At REI, we live by the phrase ‘a life outdoors is a life well lived’. Yet employees are not paid fair wages and have to deal with irregular scheduling preventing us from enjoying the great outdoors. With a Union, the green vests at REI Cleveland will have an opportunity to make our voices heard and make the store a better place for workers and the community we serve.”
If the election is successful, the RWDSU will represent about 55 NLRA eligible workers in the Orange outdoor sports equipment company in contract negotiations. The store currently operates at a 60% staffing level of its full capacity, and potentially increasing that number will increase over 70%, according to the release. The workers in the proposed bargaining unit include all full- and part-time sales specialists, technical specialists, visual presentation specialists, shipping and receiving specialists, certified technicians, operations leads, sales leads and shipping and receiving leads, the release stated.
The release cited “a union busting campaign” endured by workers at the SoHo and Berkeley stores which included “captive audience meetings, a halt on promotional opportunities, and even a 25-minute union busting podcast,” which Cleveland workers hope will not be happen here so an election date can be set swiftly.
Pending the parties’ ability to come to a stipulated agreement swiftly and without the need for a hearing, the NLRB could set this election for as early as next month, the release said. More information about an election date and procedure will be available via the NLRB.