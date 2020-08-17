Former Beachwood resident Rebecca Stone considered it “ironic” when the 2019 film, “Babysplitters,” which she produced, was rejected from the Cleveland International Film Festival.
“Because I had a movie a few years ago play at the Cleveland festival and it was a much tinier movie,” said Stone, referencing the 2017 feature-length horror movie, “Ruin Me,” which she produced, and her husband, Preston DeFrancis, wrote.
“Babysplitters” is about two couples that create a plan to share one baby until the compromise goes awry.
Stone said she grew to love film making while attending Boston University College of Communication in Massachusetts.
“One of their departments is film and television, and when I was there, I don’t think I had even contemplated the idea that that could be a career, but I learned about it and I decided that was something that really excited me and interested me,” Stone told the CJN on Aug. 10. After declaring as a film and television major, Stone said she “took all the classes that (she) could,” spent her last semester of college interning in Los Angeles, “and pretty much just stayed.”
She now boasts 54 producer credits on IMDb, is working on the Amazon Prime Video series “Bosch” and does not seem too upset CIFF opted out of playing, “Babysplitters,” as the movie enjoyed what Stone described as a “highly successful festival run” elsewhere.
The big wins were: 2020 Sedona International Film Festival, Best Comedy Feature; 2019 Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Jury Prize, Best Feature Film; 2019 San Diego International Film Festival, Best Comedy Feature; and 2019 Woods Hole Film Festival, Audience Award, Best Comedy Feature.
“It’s a comedy, it’s feel good, it’s something fun,” Stone said. “Everyone’s experiencing a lot of stress right now and I think it’s definitely sort of a fun escape for a couple of hours. It was an independent, very low budget movie that is getting the recognition, I think, that a lot of big Hollywood movies get so that’s kind of exciting.”
Stone graduated from Beachwood High School in 2001. Her parents, Roz and Peter, attend Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood.