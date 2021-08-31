The Rekindle Fellowship, a new initiative that brings together leaders from Cleveland’s Black and Jewish communities for dialogue and meaningful conversations, has announced the second cohort of leaders that will constitute the fall 2021 cohort. Co-founded by social entrepreneur Matt Fieldman and Charmaine Rice, who is an inclusive leadership program facilitator and leadership coach, the Rekindle Fellowship facilitates four three-hour sessions.
By having deep, bold, and honest conversations that lead to new understanding and action, Rekindle’s goal is to increase support for current initiatives, spark new collaborations, and create transformational change in Cleveland and nationally, according to a news release.
“Both Cleveland’s Black and Jewish communities have a commitment to social justice, and unique strengths and assets in organizing and mobilizing community members around critical issues,” Fieldman said.
Rice said in the release, “We have seen that connecting rising leaders from both communities not only builds new relationships, but is leading to exciting collaborations that will have a real and sustained impact. We aspire to create a sustained fellowship program here in Cleveland that draws highly-qualified applicants from both communities. If we’re successful, we hope to share and replicate this program in other communities nationally.”
The first cohort of Rekindle graduated in June 2021.
“The Rekindle Fellowship helped me challenge my thinking, shift my perspectives, and served as an inspiration to become more self-aware and understanding of others,” said Fay Margareten, one of the 13 inaugural fellows, in the release. “I’m looking forward to transforming the knowledge gained and connections made into actionable ways to strengthen the synergy between the Black and Jewish communities.”
Joe Black, another graduate, said in the release, “Rekindle expanded my understanding of the Jewish community and pushed me to take a firmer stance on the oppression of all communities.”
Chris Smith, an inaugural fellow, said in the release, “It was great to meet with members of a community I usually have very little interaction with and to learn more about how the two communities were historically connected. It was also great to come up with ideas on how we can move forward together. The readings and discussions allowed people to be open, honest, and vulnerable in a safe space. I believe what Rekindle is doing and what the Fellows can do together is on the doorstep of being historic in our region.”
Here is the second cohort:
- Charlie Beer, business development manager, Locus Fermentation Solutions
- Tonya Byous, assistant director of curriculum and instruction, Centers for Families and Children
- Ronald Crosby, ReLink Medical
- Tanzalea Daniels, CFO, Goodwill Industries of Greater Cleveland
- Jennifer Price Davis, artist and author
- Sam Friedman, director, Chagrin Valley Soap & Salve
- Kate Kaput, communications manager, Cleveland Clinic
- Ashley King, Project Manager, CHN Housing Partners
- Carrie Miller, assistant director, JFLA
- David Miller, marketing director, GOJO Industries
- Aviva Roland, associate director of community relations, Jewish Federation of Cleveland
- Dontravious Singleton, True Freedom Ministries
- Jeremy Umansky, owner, Larder: A Curated Delicatessen & Bakery
- Ramat Wiley, owner, Adun Spice Company
The overarching goals of Rekindle are to make change locally while creating a model that can be used in other communities nationally; empower emerging leaders to become better racial equity change-makers; and inspire action, both individually and collectively, by participants, according to the release.
Applications for the spring 2022 cohort of Rekindle are being accepted on a rolling basis at ekindlefellowship.org.