Rekindle, Cleveland’s Black-Jewish dialogue, announced its next 16 fellows participating in a 12-hour dialogue and collaboration experience.
According to a news release, each fellow will engage in the 12-hour Rekindle curriculum spread over four meetings of three hours each, plus numerous one-on-one meetings, readings, assessments and homework. The program also requires a “Rekindle Action Project,” where teams of fellows are formed with the goal of creating a Black-Jewish collaboration that builds a more equitable and inclusive Northeast Ohio.
Split evenly among the Black and Jewish community, Rekindle accepted 16 fellows out of 35 applicants who are already proven change makers, the release stated. This experience is meant to accelerate their impact through creating new collaborations and partnerships across interfaith and inter-cultural lines, the release said.
Participants include:
Brittany Baron, Cleveland State University’s associate general counsel;
Jack Bialosky, Bialosky Cleveland managing principal;
Lauren Calig, Laurel School director of multicultural curriculum and co-director of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging;
Talise Campbell, Djapo Cultural Arts Institute executive artistic director;
Lauren Ehrenreich, Lauren Ehrenreich LLC owner;
Sharon Fagin, Anti-Defamation League’s anti-bias facilitator;
Gabrielle Fowlkes, Urban League of Greater Cleveland assistant director;
Antunesia Harris, HHS management analyst;
Yosef Hochheiser, Cuyahoga County Domestic Relations Court’s domestic violence department magistrate;
Ethan Holmes, Holmes Mouthwatering CEO;
Brian Jones, Cross Outreach Ministry founder;
Lisa Kollins, The Superhero Project CEO;
Brett Moore, John Adams High School teacher;
Tiffany Scruggs, vice president of client services at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank;
Glenn Starkman, a distinguished university professor, vice-chair and director at Case Western Reserve University;
Laura Vexler, retired.
Since its founding in 2021, Rekindle has graduated six cohorts, totaling 88 fellows, representing a diverse group of Black and Jewish leaders from around Greater Cleveland.
“We are excited that, with cohort seven, we will have over 100 Rekindle Fellows here in Cleveland,” Charmaine Rice, Rekindle co-founder and board chair, said in the release. “With every cohort, we are building bridges of understanding between the two communities, and investing in leaders who can make change both within their communities, and for Cleveland as a whole.”
Matt Fieldman is the other co-founder.
Rekindle is also built to scale nationally, with chapters forming around the country. On May 21, the first chapter outside Cleveland – in Newark, N.J., hosted by the Jewish Federation of Metrowest NJ – graduated its first cohort of 10 Rekindle fellows. Cohorts are also running or in progress in Detroit; Omaha, Neb.; Paramus, N.J.; and Rochester, N.Y.