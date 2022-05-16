The Rekindle Fellowship, co-created by Matt Fieldman and Charmaine Rice, has opened applications for its two fall cohorts.
Now the fourth and fifth cohorts since the program launched in spring 2021, mid-career professionals from Cleveland’s Black and Jewish communities passionate about making social change can apply through the June 15 deadline.
According to a news release, Rekindle was created to “rekindle” strong relationships and collaborative action between Cleveland’s Black and Jewish communities - bringing together leaders for intensive dialogue and meaningful conversations. The program’s goals are to make change locally while creating a model that can be used nationally; to empower emerging leaders to become racial equity change-makers; and to inspire action, both individually and collectively. Fellows are then able to expand their network with new people, grow their knowledge of different cultures and religions, explore a passion for leadership, collaboration and equity, and take steps towards racial and social justice, the release said.
“Both Cleveland’s Black and Jewish communities have a commitment to social justice, and unique strengths and assets in organizing and mobilizing community members around critical issues,” Fieldman said in the release. “By connecting leaders from both communities, Rekindle is fostering new relationships and spurring action, cooperation, and collaboration in ways that will have a real and sustained impact.”
Due to demand, the fellowship is offering a weeknight cohort, on Aug. 10 and 24, and Sept. 7 and 22, from 6 to 9 p.m. at EDWINS Too in Cleveland’s Shaker Square, as well as a Sunday evening cohort from 6 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 11, Oct. 2 and 23, and Nov. 13, at EDWINS Restaurant in Shaker Square.
To learn more and apply, visit rekindlefellowship.org.