Rekindle Fellowship graduated its fifth cohort on Nov. 13.
Comprised of 13 fellows, the class was made up the following local professionals:
• LaRaun Clayton, director of compliance and quality improvement at Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana
• Benjamin Collinger, consultant at ThirdSpace Action Lab
• Charles Ellenbogen, teacher at John Adams College and Career Academy
• Dahlia Fisher, director of external relations at the Maltz Museum
• Marion Anita Gardner, executive director at Concerned Citizens Community Council
• Diane Gatson, associate professor at Cuyahoga Community College
• Mamie Green, director at Social Phenom Travel Services
• Brenda Jackson, recruiter for the U.S. Army
• Rivka Joseph, social worker at Antifragility Initiative at Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital
• Katie Kohn, director of human resources at Urban Community School
• Lisa Lazarus, CEO of Lazarus Forward LLC
• Tee Matthews, clinical assistant professor of nursing at Cuyahoga Community College
• Peter Nagusky, president and CEO at The Federal Metal Company
• Rachel Oscar, program officer at Mt. Sinai Health Foundation
• Lucie Shiffman, program manager at Repair the World Cleveland
• Frank Whitfield, mayor of the city of Elyria.
With the graduation, a total of 70 Cleveland professionals have participated in its five cohorts since its inception in spring 2021.
Recruiting is underway for the sixth Rekindle cohort, with a deadline to apply of Dec. 20.
To learn more, visit rekindlefellowship.org.