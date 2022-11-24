Rekindle cohort.png

The fifth cohort of Rekindle Fellowship, which graduated Nov. 13.

 Submitted photo

Rekindle Fellowship graduated its fifth cohort on Nov. 13.

Comprised of 13 fellows, the class was made up the following local professionals:

• LaRaun Clayton, director of compliance and quality improvement at Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana

• Benjamin Collinger, consultant at ThirdSpace Action Lab

• Charles Ellenbogen, teacher at John Adams College and Career Academy

• Dahlia Fisher, director of external relations at the Maltz Museum

• Marion Anita Gardner, executive director at Concerned Citizens Community Council

• Diane Gatson, associate professor at Cuyahoga Community College

• Mamie Green, director at Social Phenom Travel Services

• Brenda Jackson, recruiter for the U.S. Army

• Rivka Joseph, social worker at Antifragility Initiative at Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital

• Katie Kohn, director of human resources at Urban Community School

• Lisa Lazarus, CEO of Lazarus Forward LLC

• Tee Matthews, clinical assistant professor of nursing at Cuyahoga Community College

• Peter Nagusky, president and CEO at The Federal Metal Company

• Rachel Oscar, program officer at Mt. Sinai Health Foundation

• Lucie Shiffman, program manager at Repair the World Cleveland

• Frank Whitfield, mayor of the city of Elyria.

With the graduation, a total of 70 Cleveland professionals have participated in its five cohorts since its inception in spring 2021.

Recruiting is underway for the sixth Rekindle cohort, with a deadline to apply of Dec. 20.

To learn more, visit rekindlefellowship.org.

