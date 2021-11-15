The Rekindle Fellowship graduated its second cohort Nov. 5 in an event at EDWINS Restaurant in the Cleveland neighborhood of Shaker Square.
The fall cohort consisted of 13 Jewish and Black Clevelanders who are passionate about making social change and whose deep, bold and honest conversations are leading to new understanding and action, according to a news release.
The Rekindle fellows are:
• Charlie Beer, business development manager, Locus Fermentation Solutions
• Tonya Byous, assistant director of curriculum and instruction, Centers for Families and Children
• Ronald Crosby, ReLink Medical
• Tanzalea Daniels, CFO, Goodwill Industries of Greater Cleveland
• Jennifer Price Davis, artist and author
• Sam Friedman, director, Chagrin Valley Soap & Salve
• Kate Kaput, communications manager, Cleveland Clinic
• Carrie Miller, assistant director, JFLA
• David Miller, marketing director, GOJO Industries
• Aviva Roland, associate director of community relations, Jewish Federation of Cleveland
• Dontravious Singleton, True Freedom Ministries
• Jeremy Umansky, owner, Larder: A Curated Delicatessen & Bakery
• Ramat Wiley, owner, Adun Spice Company
“Both Cleveland’s Black and Jewish communities have a commitment to social justice, and unique strengths and assets in organizing and mobilizing community members around critical issues,” Rekindle co-founder Matt Fieldman said in the release. “By connecting leaders from both communities, Rekindle is fostering new relationships and spurring action, cooperation and collaboration in ways that will have a real and sustained impact.”
Charmaine Rice, who is an inclusive leadership program facilitator and leadership coach, is the other co-founder.
The program is designed to reignite strong relationships and collaborative action between Cleveland’s Jewish and Black communities, and bring together dynamic leaders for intensive dialogue and meaningful conversations, according to Fieldman. The program’s goals are to make change locally while creating a model that can be used in other communities nationally; to empower emerging leaders to become racial equity change-makers; and to inspire action, both individually and collectively, the release said.
Rekindle facilitates four three-hour sessions in which fellows engage in intensive, structured dialogue, including reflecting on a variety of readings representing a diversity of Jewish and secular thought, and each fellow commits to an individual “action stand” to pursue upon completion of the fellowship, with the goal of increasing support for current initiatives, sparking new collaborations, and ultimately creating transformational change in Cleveland and beyond, the release stated.
Graduates spoke about the program in the release.
“My favorite aspect of the Rekindle Fellowship was the opportunity to meet and dialogue with people of different backgrounds but similar values, people who want to bridge divides and foster relationships that will help make Cleveland (and the world) a better, more just and more understanding place,” Kaput said. “So many of the people in the group, both Black and Jewish, were individuals I never would’ve crossed paths with otherwise, and I am grateful for the opportunity to not only meet and connect with them but to go deep on serious, important topics that help us to better understand one another, ourselves and our society at large.”
Crosby said, “It was an amazing, soul-searching fellowship, and I would truthfully recommend it to everyone that I know.”
Miller stated, “I’m grateful for the opportunity to connect with amazing individuals who value working together to repair our world. The readings and honest discussions illuminated the connection between the Jewish and Black communities and our action plans developed during the Rekindle Fellowship empowered me to take concrete steps to strengthen these bonds.”
The fall 2021 cohort included entrepreneurs, nonprofit professionals and artists.
The spring cohort is full with 16 fellows, according to the release.
Applications for future cohorts are being accepted on a rolling basis at rekindlefellowship.org.