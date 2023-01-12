Rekindle Fellowship, which brings together leaders from Cleveland’s Jewish and Black communities, announced its sixth cohort on Jan. 8.
Comprised of 18 participants, the sixth cohort will start workshops in February and graduate in April.
The sixth cohort includes:
• Aaron Longino, student loan adviser at Silver Lion Student Loan Advisors
• Aaron Ziff, enterprise director, HRIT at Parker Hannifin
• Ann Smith, CEO and founder of Reflection Point
• Bill Radin, assistant chief counsel, Immigration & Customs Enforcement
• Carmine Stewart, vice president of programming at Seeds of Literacy
• Courtney Horne, director of teen initiatives at the Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Ohio
• Devon Hickman, executive director of the Centers for Employment Opportunities
• Donea Boiner, regional marketing director at MARCUM
• Ilene Frankel, executive director at the Young Entrepreneur Institute
• India Hobbs, program director at Inner City Trades
• Jereme Sykes, pastor of New Door Church
• Jessica Robins, educator for early childhood excellence at the Jewish Education Center
• Jody Bonhard, CDC relationship manager at Cleveland Neighborhood Progress
• Lisa Lefstein-Berusch, program director at Facing History and Ourselves Cleveland
• Myesha Watkins, executive director of Cleveland Peacemakers Alliance
• Nicholas Ngong, community engagement specialist at Slavic Village Development
• Ori Akrish, executive director at the Cleveland Kids’ Book Bank
• Shari Sax, grants officer at the Jewish Family Service Association.
Upon graduation, they’ll join 70 other alumni from the first five cohorts, dating back to April 2021 when the organization was first launched by co-founders Matt Fieldman and Charmaine Rice. Rekindle alumni are eligible to receive collaboration grants, which provide up to $1,000 to fund joint projects that connect the two communities. To date, these grants have funded programs like a breakfast for increasing awareness for Joe Black’s Reverse Ridealong program, and a community gardening project in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Woodland neighborhood.
Additionally, the organization announced a new funder, Leander, Texas-based Lisle International.
“Lisle International is excited to provide a seed grant to Rekindle to support local Black-Jewish collaborations,” Mark Kinney, executive director of Lisle International, said in the news release. “Rekindle’s focus on advancing intercultural understanding, along with fostering new connections between the Black and Jewish communities, fits perfectly with Lisle’s goals. We look forward to seeing the growing, positive impact Rekindle has on the Cleveland community.”
Lisle joins a list of funders who have supported Rekindle since its founding, including the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, the Natan Fund, the St. Luke’s Foundation, and the Garson Family Foundation. With its support, the release said the expanded funding will “not only increase local programming, but also serve as a national model for several new Rekindle chapters launching in 2023.”
To learn more about Rekindle, visit rekindlefellowship.org.