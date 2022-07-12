Rekindle Fellowship, which brings together leaders from Cleveland’s Jewish and Black communities, graduated its third cohort on June 13, bringing its total number of Rekindle fellows to 41.
The class included: Adam Rosen of Trzaska Rosen Faller, LLC; Alyson Fieldman of MARCUM; Alethea Ganaway of Cuyahoga Community College; Rabbi Chase Foster of jHUB; Daniel Blakemore of the Cuyahoga Valley National Park; Demetrius Williams of Beat the Streets Cleveland; Derrick Speights of EDWINS; Devorah Phillips of ReVision Proofreading; Ilanit Gerbich-Kalir of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland; Jamil Sanders of Deloitte; Lindy Lurie of University Hospitals; Marty Shankle of Infinity Power Partners LLC; Paris Lampkins of Horizon Youth Services; Pat Bennett of Pat’s Granola; and Shirley White of University Hospitals.
During the third cohort, Rekindle fellows participated in Rekindle action projects, volunteering together for local nonprofit organizations with the goal of advancing racial and social justice in Cleveland, according to a news release.
Rekindle Fellowship has also announced its next two cohorts, both for slated for the fall, comprised of 33 total fellows across both groups.
Starting in August and graduating in September, the fourth cohort includes: Aaron Longino of Silver Lion Student Loan Advisors; Abbie Pappas of Ulmer & Berne LLP; Alexandra Litofsky of OHM Advisors; Dara Steinberg of Steinberg Consulting; professor Debby Rosenthal of John Carroll University; associate professor Diane Gaston of Cuyahoga Community College; Illie Massey at Job Corps; James Hailey of Senior Transportation Connection; Jeremy Sosin of Sosin Law LLC; Johnese Sherron of the Old Brooklyn Community Development Corporation; Justin Gould, assistant United States attorney; Rabbi Lauren Werber of Temple B’nai Abraham; assistant professor Linda Lanier of Cuyahoga Community College; Michele Weiss of Hebrew Academy of Cleveland; Susan Reis; Taylor Barnes of YWCA Greater Cleveland; and Thandeka Cox of Cuyahoga Community College.
The fifth cohort, which starts in September and graduates in November, includes: Brenda Jackson; Charles Ellenbogen of John Adams College and Career Academy; Dahlia Fisher of the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage; Deborah Speights of Mz. Debbie’s Daycare; Devon Hickman of the Center for Employment Opportunities; Elyria Mayor Frank Whitfield; Katie Kohn of Urban Community School; LaRaun Clayton of Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana; Lisa Lazarus of Lazarus Forward LLC; Lucie Shiffman of Repair the World Cleveland; Mamie Green of Social Phenom Travel Services; Marion Anita Gardner of Concerned Citizens Community Council; Peter Nagusky of The Federal Metal Company; Rachel Oscar of Mt. Sinai Health Foundation; Rivka Joseph of Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital; and Tee Matthews, clinical assistant professor of nursing.
Rekindle also recently received three grants from national Jewish foundations, totaling $35,000 in new funding. According to the release, the funding will ensure the program can continue to advance its mission well into 2023.
Launched in April 2021 by Matt Fieldman and Charmaine Rice, Rekindle is accpeting applications for future cohorts at rekindlefellowship.org.