Rekindle, an initiative that brings together leaders from Cleveland’s Black and Jewish communities for dialogue and conversations, graduated its first cohort of 13 fellows June 6, according to a news release.
Co-founded by social entrepreneur Matt Fieldman and inclusion expert Charmaine Rice, Rekindle facilitated three three-hour sessions across the six-week fellowship. By having conversations that lead to understanding and action, Rekindle’s goal is to increase support for current initiatives, spark collaborations, and create transformational change in Cleveland and nationally.
“I was honored to be asked to participate in the first cohort of Rekindle, and I couldn’t have had a more fulfilling experience,” Andrew Zelman, CEO of Euclid Media Group in Cleveland and one of the Rekindle fellows, said in the release. “I highly recommend this program to future fellows.”
Ali Stern, another fellow, who is a grant writer at The Jewish Agency for Israel, called the experience “incredible.”
“Everyone came into the group with an open mind and shared their thoughts with total honesty,” Stern said in the release. “I learned a lot from everyone and I am hopeful that we can accomplish great things for Cleveland as we continue to work together.”
“The Rekindle Fellowship was an amazing opportunity to learn and engage in meaningful dialogue with people from two diverse cultures,” fellow Justin Kadis, who does business development at the Federal Equipment Co. said in the release. “Through readings, discussions, and more we considered challenges and opportunities to work together to affect change. I’m excited to implement some of the projects we discussed.”
The inaugural cohort of 13 fellows includes Ben Becker; Joe Black, Sisters of Charity Foundation; Keshia Chambers, OHM Advisors; Tory Coats, Boys and Girls Cluibs of Northeast Ohio; Michael Collins, JFF; Fay Margareten, TheraPads; Kelly Rice, The Karatin Barber College; Philip Rowland-Seymour, University Hospitals; and Chris Smith, JumpStart; Kadis; Shulman; Stern; and Zelman.
“Both Cleveland’s Black and Jewish communities have a commitment to social justice, and unique strengths and assets in organizing and mobilizing community members around critical issues,” Fieldman said in the release.
He has been active in Cleveland’s social justice communities since moving to town in 2007. He was on the founding team of EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute and is founder of the Cleveland Codes software development bootcamp. Fieldman has been an executive at MAGNET: The Manufacturing Advocacy and Growth Network since 2015, where he serves as executive director of the America Works program. He is also a fellow of the inaugural class of the Civil Society Fellowship, a partnership of the Anti-Defamation League and The Aspen Institute.
“Connecting rising leaders from both communities will not only build new relationships, but will also spur action, cooperation and collaboration in ways that will have a real and sustained impact,” Rice said in the release.
She is an inclusive leadership program facilitator and leadership coach.
“We aspire to create a sustained fellowship program here in Cleveland that draws highly qualified applicants from both communities,” Rice said. “If we’re successful, we hope to share and replicate this program in other communities nationally.”
A second cohort of Rekindle Fellows is planned for fall. Applications are available online July 15 with an Aug. 15 application deadline.
Rekindle received a microgrant from the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Young Leadership Division.