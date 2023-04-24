Rekindle, Cleveland’s Black-Jewish dialogue, recently graduated its sixth cohort of fellows.
The 18-member cohort has now joined the 70 alumni from the first five cohorts, which date back to spring 2021. According to a news release, the sixth cohort was the group’s largest cohort to date, receiving 32 applications for the 18 available spots.
Each fellow engaged in the 12-hour Rekindle curriculum of four three-hour meetings, plus numerous one-on-one meetings, assessments and homework. The sixth cohort includes:
- Aaron Longino, student loan advisor, Silver Lion Student Loan Advisors
- Aaron Ziff, enterprise director, HRIT at Parker Hannifin
- Ann Smith, CEO and founder, Reflection Point
- Bill Radin, assistant chief counsel, Immigration & Customs Enforcement
- Carmine Stewart, vice president of programming, Seeds of Literacy
- Courtney Horne, director of teen initiatives, Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Ohio
- Devon Hickman, executive director, Center for Employment Opportunities
- Donea Boiner, regional marketing director, MARCUM
- Ilene Frankel, executive director, Young Entrepreneur Institute
- India Hobbs, program director, Inner City Trades
- Pastor Jereme Sykes, New Door Church
- Jessica Robins, educator for early childhood excellence, Jewish Education Center
- Jody Bonhard, CDC relationship manager, Cleveland Neighborhood Progress
- Lisa Lefstein-Berusch, program director, Facing History and Ourselves, Cleveland
- Myesha Watkins, executive director, Cleveland Peacemakers Alliance
- Nicholas Ngong, community engagement specialist, Slavic Village Development
- Ori Akrish, executive director, Cleveland Kids’ Book Bank
- Sheri Sax, grants officer, Jewish Family Service Association
As part of the program, each fellow is also part of the Rekindle Action Program, where a team of fellows works to collaborate on a project specifically meant to bring Cleveland’s Black and Jewish communities together in a new and meaningful way. These collaborations have been funded by Lisle International of Leander, Texas.
In addition of their action projects, alumni are also eligible to receive collaboration grants, which provide up to $1,000 in funding for joint projects that connect the two communities. To date, collaboration grants have funded programs such as a breakfast event increasing awareness for Joe Black’s Reverse Ridealong program, which drew 40 attendees from both communities, and a joint community gardening project that beautified a corner of the Buckeye-Woodland neighborhood in Cleveland.
“We are thrilled by the growth of Rekindle,” Charmaine Rice, co-founder and board president, said in the release. “From growing to new regions outside of Cleveland to seeing how the Action Projects connect both communities and deepen our impact locally, we know we’re on the right track.”
Rice and co-founder Matt Fieldman created Rekindle in 2021.
For more information, visit rekindlefellowship.org.