Cleveland-based Rekindle Fellowship is partnering with Jews of Color Cleveland and Wynnewood, Pa.-based Rappers & Rabbis to host a Nissim Black concert at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights.
Black is a rap artist and Black Orthodox Jew. He and his wife first married in 2008, but remarried in an Orthodox ceremony after their conversion in 2013. The concert is open to all ages.
As part of his Cleveland visit, Black will also meet with Jews of Color Cleveland and Rekindle Fellowship alumni.
“As part of our mission to rekindle the Black-Jewish partnership that was so strong during the Civil Rights Movement, we’re excited to celebrate Black and Jewish culture simultaneously during one engaging concert,” Charmaine Rice, co-founder of Rekindle, said in a news release. “Nissim’s songs have a profound effect on listeners through the informative, inspiring and transformative messages set to a backdrop of powerful music and beats.”
Rekindle co-founder Matt Fieldman said in the release that he’s “been listening to Nissim Black’s music for many years, and it was always my dream to see him perform in Cleveland. When so many forces in our world are trying to divide our two communities, Rekindle is on the forefront of building bridges and increasing understanding between Black and Jewish folks. I want to thank all our co-sponsors, and of course the Cleveland community, for coming out to support this great event. We welcome more local community organizations to join us in promoting and supporting this event.”
Rappers & Rabbis co-founder Matt Bar said in the release that the organization is “thrilled to join the effort to bring Nissim and his music to Cleveland’s incredible Jewish community, where we know he will be celebrated, and his music will be embraced.”
Those interested in the Jews of Color Cleveland meeting with Nissim Black should email Ngozi Williams directly for details at ngoziwilliams.16@gmail.com. Tickets are $20. To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/3X6c9Fy.