Rabbi Dan Roberts, husband of 35 years to the late Elaine Katz Rembrandt, told the Cleveland Jewish News she was the love of his life. “You’d have to write a hundred page article to show who she really was,” he said. Rembrandt died April 5 at age 84.
“She was my favorite actress, my lover, my friend, my companion, my wife, and a darn right wonderful woman.”
He recalled her performances on stage, her contagious laughter, her larger-than-life personality, and said, “When you knew Elaine, you were changed for good.”
Rembrandt’s energetic work and ties to Northeast Ohio reach far and wide and she took live theater productions at the JCC’s Halle Theater to new levels, according to Roberts and longtime friend Faye Sholiton. Second only to her devotion to her family, was her 10-year job as producer and artistic director of the JCC’s Halle Theater, where Roberts said she substantially increased the sale of prepaid subscriptions or season packages.
Faye Sholiton, founding artistic director of Interplay Jewish Theater, told the Cleveland Jewish News Rembrandt was a longtime friend and co-worker. She met her while reviewing theater productions for the Cleveland Jewish News and attended her productions, then worked with her as a playwright and drama turg, writing program notes and doing research background for the cast.
Sholiton said Rembrandt was remarkable for her astonishing talent, generously shared for decades, and her skill of producing and advocating for professional theater.
“She delved into stories that went deep, with writers whose names were unfamiliar. Elaine told me once that other Jewish companies planned their next seasons after looking at what Halle had done. Elaine was the one that absolutely pushed the envelope with her choices,” Sholiton said.
Rembrandt graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and was inducted into their Hall of Fame, then graduated from Flora Stone Mather College at Western Reserve University. She taught English at her alma mater, Heights High, until she married her first husband, Neil, who died in 1982.
Earlier, Rembrandt was the drama teacher at Temple Emanu El, and produced a book of her children’s plays, “Heroes, Heroines and Holidays.” Later, she created a one woman play, “Courage and Commitment,” the first of her “one-woman” shows, where she portrayed Deborah, the Judge, Donna Gracious Mendes, Emma Lazarus and concluded with Golda Meir, all women who demonstrated courage and commitment to the Jewish people.
Rembrandt also acted in “Chaya’s Love Song” and did an original show about three Jewish woman spies, titled “Unlikely Heroes,” and brought in plays such as the “Righteous Gentiles,” and “Rags.”
Rembrandt also wrote and conducted the confirmation cantatas Temple Emanu El.
Rembrandt was a member of the “Singing Girls,” with other Jewish women singing parodies of songs at various Federation and NCJW events.
After retiring from the JCC, she and Roberts visited Israel 18 times and went on 25 different adventures throughout the world.
Roberts created a 79-page book with text and photos from many phases of Rembrandt’s life.