Elaine Rembrandt’s energetic work and ties to Northeast Ohio reach far and wide, and she took live theater productions at the former Jewish Community Center’s Halle Theater to new levels, according to husband, Rabbi Dan Roberts, and longtime friend Faye Sholiton. Rembrandt died April 5 at age 84.
Second only to devotion to her family was her 10-year job as producer and artistic director of the Halle Theater, which was housed in the old JCC in Cleveland Heights. Roberts said she substantially increased the sale of prepaid subscriptions or season packages.
Sholiton, founding artistic director of Interplay Jewish Theater, told the Cleveland Jewish News Rembrandt was a good friend and co-worker. She met her while reviewing theater productions for the Cleveland Jewish News and attended her productions. She then worked with her as a playwright, writing program notes and doing research background for the cast.
Sholiton said Rembrandt was remarkable for her astonishing talent which she generously shared for decades and her skill of producing and advocating for professional theater.
“She delved into stories that went deep, with writers whose names were unfamiliar,” she said. “Elaine told me once that other Jewish companies planned their next seasons after looking at what Halle had done. Elaine was the one that absolutely pushed the envelope with her choices.”
Rembrandt, who was born Aug. 11, 1938 to Rebecca and Jay Katz, graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and was inducted into the school’s hall of fame. She graduated from Flora Stone Mather College at Western Reserve University, and taught English at Heights High until she married her first husband, Neil Rembrandt, who died in 1982.
Earlier, Rembrandt was the drama teacher at Temple Emanu El, and produced a book of her children’s plays, “Heroes, Heroines and Holidays.” Later, she created a one-woman play, “Courage and Commitment,” the first of her “one-woman” shows, where she portrayed Deborah, the Judge, Donna Gracious Mendes, Emma Lazarus and concluded with Golda Meir – all women who demonstrated courage and commitment to the Jewish people.
Rembrandt also acted in “Chaya’s Love Song” and did an original show about three Jewish woman spies, titled “Unlikely Heroes,” and brought in plays such as the “Righteous Gentiles” and “Rags.” She also wrote and conducted the Confirmation cantatas Temple Emanu El.
Rembrandt was a member of the “Singing Girls,” with other Jewish women singing parodies of songs at Federation and National Council of Jewish Women events.
Roberts, her husband of 35 years, told the CJN she was the love of his life.
“You’d have to write a hundred-page article to show who she really was,” he said. “She was my favorite actress, my lover, my friend, my companion, my wife and a darn right wonderful woman.”
Roberts, rabbi emeritus of Temple Emanu El in Orange, recalled her performances on stage, her contagious laughter and her larger-than-life personality.
“When you knew Elaine, you were changed for good,” he said.
After retiring from the JCC, she and Roberts visited Israel 18 times and went on 25 different adventures throughout the world.
Roberts created a 79-page book, “Elaine Katz Rembrandt,” with text and photos from many phases of Rembrandt’s life.
In addition to her husband, Daniel, Rembrandt is survived by her children, Jeff (Rabbi Rachel) Rembrandt, Brian Rembrandt, Jill Rembrandt (Chris Calco), Brian (Nicole) Roberts, and Marc (Helen) Roberts and her grandchildren, Kayla Spira (Patrick Collands), Zeke, Emma, Eitan, Jason, Micah, Hannah, Samuel and Izzy; and her sister, Linda Katz.
Services were held April 10.
Donations can be made to the Elaine (Roberts) Rembrandt Drama Fund, c/o Temple Emanu El, 4545 Brainard Road, Orange, OH 44022.