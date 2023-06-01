The official renaming and formal dedication of Park Synagogue’s Pepper Pike campus as the Sydell and Arnold Miller Family Campus of Park Synagogue will take place alongside the shul’s annual meeting June 11.
The Miller family was a lead donor in the synagogue’s recent capital campaign, Stuart Deicher, executive director at Park Synagogue, told the Cleveland Jewish News May 25.
“The Miller family’s contribution to the synagogue really strengthens its potential,” Senior Rabbi Joshua Skoff told the CJN May 30, adding that Park Synagogue will have only one location now, in Pepper Pike.
“We went through a period of years working out of two locations,” he said, “but as of now, we’re just Park Synagogue, period. The unification of our programming has happened over the last five to seven years, but with this campus being very large, we can do everything in Pepper Pike now.”
He said that before the recent Pepper Pike campus expansion, it wasn’t large enough for what the synagogue needed.
“The larger facility had been in Cleveland Heights, but 85% of our programs were in Pepper Pike,” Skoff said, adding, “We needed to make programming aesthetically available to more people.”
Improvements to the campus include an enlarged sanctuary, a new reception area, additional spaces for services or parties and a pavilion, allowing for services or events all year long – indoors or outdoors.
“The Miller family is lovely and they are supportive members of Park Synagogue, and we explained the needs of our congregation and they wanted to help to spearhead the overall fundraising effort to give us this gift,” Skoff said. “We did our fundraising partly during COVID, and we were successful so we completed the campaign and used the funds to build the building and expand the campus, and we also were able to enhance our endowment fund at the same time.
“Synagogues are always wanting to afford the programs the Jewish people need, and in this case the Millers really stepped up and became the trailblazers for this campaign. They are very Jewishly committed. There’s no finer family,” Skoff added.
He said other improvements included the Goldberg Sanctuary, which doubled in size for Shabbat and holiday services. Additionally, the Cheryl and Stuart Garson Chapel was created, along with a new Lois and Larry Davis and Family Community Hall used for wedding receptions, parties, congregational lunches and dinners, and for High Holy Day services, which will now benefit from flexible seating, Skoff said.
“We have a David and Enid Rosenberg Veranda, a lobby outside the new community hall, the Iris S. and Bert L. Wolstein Plaza, the Lois and Lawrence Sherman Family Gallery of Art, the Potash Board Room and the David Miller Plaza Foyer,” he added.
Deicher said the Miller family is “wonderfully generous,” and he is honored their name is reflected in Park Synagogue’s campus.
“They have done so much for Park, and the entire community, and we are honored they were part of our capital campaign,” Deicher said. “They are valued members of our congregation. All of our donors have been so generous and have helped bring this to fruition.”