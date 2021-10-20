Just in time for the winter months, Beachwood High School’s indoor pool will reopen following a months-long renovation.
On Oct. 25, the renovated pool will be open to the general public. The renovation, which began in the spring, includes the men’s and women’s locker rooms, a new family restroom and shower area. The pool deck has also been redone, along with new paint throughout the entire facility.
Beachwood High School Athletic Director Ryan Peters told the Cleveland Jewish News Oct. 19 perhaps the biggest addition was a new HVAC system. He said it was often difficult to swim and host meets there because of how hot it would get.
Peters said the pool deck and locker rooms were “pretty much the same” as they were back in 1981 when the pool was built.
“I think it’ll do a ton for our community,” Peters said. “I think our community will love coming to our pool, using our pool and getting exercise there.”
The renovation, which costs $2.4 million, also makes the atmosphere more inviting, according to Peters.
“It’s a happier environment,” he said. “It’s brighter. It used to be kind of dark and a little bit gloomy. There were a lot of dark blues. And now it’s whites and grays. That makes it a little bit happier.”
There will be an opening ceremony at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 24, followed by tours.
“For our community to be able to use this and to come together with our kids, community members and families, it means a lot,” Peters said.