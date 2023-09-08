Hebrew Academy of Cleveland Girls’ elementary division for grades one through six started its school year Sept. 5, instead of the original planned day Aug. 30, at a temporary home.
Wiley Middle School at 2181 Miramar Blvd. in University Heights will be the home of the elementary division until the end of October as renovations are being completed at the elementary building on South Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights, according to Rabbi Simcha Dessler, menahel/educational director of Hebrew Academy of Cleveland.
“Between the school, the district and the city and everything that needed to be done on short notice, the process necessitated a 2½-day delay,” Dessler told the Cleveland Jewish News.
The academy has three campuses in Cleveland Heights and Beachwood with a total enrollment of 1,456, he said. Of the 1,456, 370 of the students are in the elementary division.
The building at 1860 S. Taylor Road is undergoing a major refurbishment of the block-long campus.
“This is an exciting chapter in the 80-year history of the academy, necessitated by the growth of the school,” Dessler said.
Academy vice president Amir Jaffa and board member Jeff Zuckerman are spearheading the academy’s Taylor Road refurbishment project. “Phase One of the Taylor Road refurbishment, which includes demolition and structural infrastructure in part of the building, is currently underway,” Simcha Dessler said. “On little notice, we were informed that the building will not be ready for the start of the school.”
The Wiley Middle School building was empty and provides the staff and students with 20 classrooms, an office, teacher and intervention areas, a gymnasium and lunch areas, according to an email sent to academy board, staff and parents. The districts will provide transportation for their regular transportation routes to and from the school every day, the email read.
“It had come to our attention that the building was largely empty, and we thought that a temporary arrangement would be a fabulous opportunity, both for the academy and for the district, working collaboratively for the benefit of the greater community,” Dessler said.
Due to the delay of the start of the year, the principals created a video of Wiley to show the students what they could expect and to show them they were looking forward to seeing them, he said.
Along with this, on Sept.1, students had an erev Shabbos treat.
“Our principals conducted a drive-by for kids to drive through with their parents at the academy’s Beatrice J. Stone Yavne High School campus,” Dessler said. “And they each got a treat, were informed of the school theme and they knew what they could look forward to.”
The theme for this school year is “We are Royalty … You and Me.”
“It engendered a great sense of ruach, school spirit and pride,” he said. “And kids were really excited to be part of it. They felt included in the process.”
Wiley, which closed following the 2013-14 school year, was originally a junior high school since being built in the 1950s, and also served as the high school while Cleveland Heights High School was being renovated.