Ohio Rep. Casey Weinstein, D-Hudson, is considering a run for the U.S. House of Representatives to help change the tone and direction of Congress toward more moderation and bipartisanship.
“I feel a sense of responsibility to be a counterbalance to the right-wing extremism we see in, for example, the Senate GOP primary, and to ensure our Democracy and right to vote remain strong,” he told the Cleveland Jewish News Nov. 12 following an Ohio Jewish media briefing earlier that day. “We need more members representing ‘purple’ districts like mine,” he said, referencing more moderate districts with close numbers of Democrats and Republicans.
Regarding the timing of his decision, Weinstein noted, “I’ll wait until both the legislative and Congressional maps (in Ohio) are finalized to make a decision.” He also said he will consult with his family before making any decisions.
Weinstein discussed his reasons for considering a run for national office during the briefing hosted by the CJN, its sister newspaper the Columbus Jewish News, The Dayton Jewish Observer and Ohio Jewish Communities. The event was organized by Howie Beigelman, executive director of OJC.
Weinstein noted rising antisemitism and other forms of hate in the country – along with growing divisiveness in politics – and called for a different approach. He said he can bring a different, better approach to the national political dialogue through his faith and adherence to Jewish values.
“There’s not many (Jewish people), so I think we (need to) stand and be counted,” said Weinstein, adding one of the Jewish principles that he bases his policy on is tikkun olam or “healing the world.”
“It’s such a simple but profound concept to me,” Weinstein said in response to a question from the CJN. “I interpret that in my environmentalism, in support for human rights and support for equality, equal opportunity... and equal treatment. ... When I say equal opportunity, sometimes that means government investing in building pathways for people that need pathways to that opportunity. So, it’s not just leveling the playing field, sometimes that means tearing barriers down and providing a ramp for people that need that in order to achieve the opportunity to maximum opportunity.”
This also has manifested itself in his efforts, along with Rep. Adam Miller, D-Columbus, to address the growing number of hate crimes in Ohio through legislation to create a hate crimes task force within the state’s attorney general’s office, he said. The legislation, House Bill 341, would also authorize the attorney general to prosecute hate crimes, which are defined in the legislation as “a crime motivated by or that manifests evidence of prejudice based on actual or perceived race, color, gender and gender identity, religion, national origin, ethnicity, disability or sexual orientation.”
This is meant to “send a very strong signal as a state that hatred is not welcomed here,” Weinstein said.
However, the bill has stalled. This is, he said, in part due to a backlog of legislative items. But, another more concerning reason is the unwillingness of House Republicans to sign onto the bill, Weinstein added.
That decision is “just mind boggling to me,” he said responding to the CJN, adding that Republicans seem unwilling to sign onto the hate crimes bill or call out the rising incidents of hate because their base would be upset.
“It’s a dance that they do with that part of the electorate,” Weinstein said. “Some of the folks in the legislature who won’t prioritize this, won’t call this kind of stuff out, won’t highlight it when it happens. And I mean, all I can say is, you know, frankly, it’s it is a dance there, and with that part of their base.”
Weinstein has also used his position to speak out against the use of Nazi imagery and comparisons to the Holocaust from opponents to COVID-19 public health mandates.
During the briefing, Weinstein also addressed two bills, House Bills 322 and 327, that he said would prohibit teachers from teaching about the history of systematic racism in the United States, among other issues that the drafters of these bills deemed “divisive.” While Weinstein said he believed these bills would not pass in their current form, they represent a troubling trend in the state.
Such negative trends will not only be addressed by Jewish lawmakers like himself, but by interfaith coalitions that use the moral teachings of their faiths to fight against the tide of hate, he told the CJN.
“I think now more than ever, the clergy and interfaith voices are so important as a moderator to try to kind of pull us back from the rhetoric and where things seem to be heading.”
An Ohio Jewish media briefing was scheduled with Ohio Rep. David Leland, D-Columbus, Nov. 18.
Previous briefings included U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Cincinnati, former Counsel General of New York Amb. Dani Dayan and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.