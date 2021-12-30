Ohio Rep. Casey Weinstein, D-Hudson, corrected earlier remarks he made about pandemic-related violence against caregivers at SummaHealth in Akron after hospital leadership disputed his claims.
Weinstein originally argued in a Dec. 21 tweet that COVID-19 was the sole cause of rising violence due to patients and their families’ disputes over treatments and mask mandates. His tweet came after a conference call that he and other lawmakers held with Summa Health CEO Dr. Cliff Deveny.
He tweeted, “Was just briefed by a major hospital network CEO. It’s not just that they’re beyond capacity. The families of their unvaccinated patients are attacking caregivers for not giving them the ‘right’ meds and (quack) treatments. 25 incidents every day. This. Is. Insane.”
But, after Summa Health disputed the characterization, Weinstein amended his statement to say the pandemic was one of several factors in the rise in violence. Referencing the dispute, Dr. David Custodio, the president of Summa Health’s Akron campus noted in a statement provided to the Cleveland Jewish News that, while not the only factor, the stresses of the pandemic are a major factor in growing instances of violence.
“Like all health care organizations, Summa Health continues to see a number of people (patients, visitors and guests) treating our staff with a lack of respect,” the statement read. “Verbal attacks against health care workers have always existed and unfortunately are becoming a larger issue with the stress of COVID. It’s important to note – this is not solely happening with COVID patients and families and has nothing to do with vaccination status. We are focused on taking measures to protect our employees, patients and visitors and have a zero-tolerance policy for violence in our facilities.”
Weinstein told the CJN that despite the reasons for the growing attacks on caregivers, he wants to find a way to address the problem. To that end, he and his staff will start considering legislation the week of Jan. 3 to protect health care workers from abusive behavior.
Also, Weinstein and a bipartisan coalition of 10 other lawmakers, including many on the original call with Deveny, are requesting additional state funding for SummaHealth to help the hospital system better address the surge in COVID-19 cases. The coalition is requesting the Ohio Department of Medicaid designate Summa Health as a “distressed hospital” due to the large number of COVID-19 cases it’s handling. That designation would make the hospital system eligible for state hospital workforce incentives to bolster its staff to better address the influx of patients.
“COVID patients have taken over the system,” the lawmakers said in their Dec. 22 letter. “The Summa Health system is in a crisis state. We urge you to use the resources we supported in H.B. 169 to provide necessary state workforce incentives so that our region can manage through this crisis.”
H.B. 169 provides public and private-sector entities with $4 billion in coronavirus relief money. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill into law Dec. 23.
The letter continued, Summa “has 180 COVID-19 patients under its care, which is nearly double the volume of any other provider within the region,” while noting “since March 2020, the health system has treated more than 9,800 COVID-19 patients. ... Please note Summa is serving this disproportionately high percentage of the region’s total COVID patients with limited staffing. This is concerning to us.”