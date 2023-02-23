U.S. Rep. Max Miller of Rocky River met Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as part of a delegation during a Feb. 21 briefing on the Russian-Ukrainian war in Ukraine.
Of the meeting, Miller posted on his Facebook page, “The war has been devastating for the people of Ukraine and costly for the United States. Putin’s invasion must be brought to an end, and any further aid should be directed at achieving that result on the battlefield. I appreciate President Zelenskyy for briefing us today.”
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine started on Feb. 24, 2022.