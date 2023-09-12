U.S. Rep Max Miller of Rocky River, former President Donald Trump’s aide and political appointee in the Trump administration, has voluntarily dismissed the defamation lawsuit he filed against Stephanie Grisham, his ex-girlfriend and former White House press secretary on Aug. 30.
Miller, the grandson of the late Samuel H. Miller, co-chairman emeritus of Forest City Realty Trust Inc., filed the lawsuit against Grisham, from Plainville, Kan., on Oct. 5, 2021.
The filing was 13 pages, citing Grishman’s article published in The Washington Post’s opinion section, “Stephanie Grisham: I told the Trumps my relationship with a White House staffer had turned abusive. They didn’t seem to care.”
It was “replete with libelous and defamatory false statements,” according to the Cuyahoga County Clerk of Courts, Court of Common Pleas docket. Although Miller was not named in the article, it is publicly known that he is the staffer written about in the article, the docket stated.
Miller was seeking punitive damages in the filing.
Larry W. Zukerman, a Cleveland attorney who was representing Miller, submitted a voluntary dismissal with prejudice of any and all claims filed by plaintiff against defendant in the matter, the docket read. Each party would pay their own costs and attorney fees in the case, it stated.
“All cases resolve by way of verdict, settlement or court order,” Zuckerman wrote in an email to the Columbus Jewish News. “This case resolved by an agreement between the parties and the case was dismissed.”