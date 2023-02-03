Rep. Max Miller of Rocky River introduced a resolution to the U.S. House of Representative to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota, from the Foreign Affairs committee for past remarks criticized to be antisemitic and anti-Israel.
The House voted and passed the resolution Feb. 2 to remove Omar with a 218 to 211 vote, along party lines, with one representative, David Joyce of South Russell, voting “present.”
The resolution introduced Jan. 31 cites several past remarks in which Omar suggested that the American Israel Public Affairs Committee was buying political support, seemed to question the loyalty of American supporters of Israel, referred to Israel as “an apartheid state,” and equated the U.S. and Israel with Hamas and the Taliban.
“She has a track record while she has been in the body of Congress continuing not only to call Israel itself as a country an apartheid state, but to target Jewish people, and that is what I find unacceptable,” Miller told the Cleveland Jewish News Feb. 2. “I believe that everyone is entitled to their opinion, but when you start targeting a marginalized group that has unfortunately been experiencing physical violence on the streets and intimidations verbally, especially in the rhetoric side, they need to be held accountable.”
Miller, one of two Jewish Republicans in Congress, also expressed concern over the danger of such rhetoric and the rise of antisemitism, but said the passage of this resolution “says that we’re not going to tolerate antisemitism and bigotry within the House of Representatives.”
He explained the resolution states that Omar can be reinstated to the committee if she files a petition with the Ethics Committee to hold a hearing, full investigation and vote on her reinstatement, and she has not been removed from any other committees, but has been added to the Budget Committee, “which also at the end of the day really shows you what they think about her ability as a legislator to put her on Budget with very little jurisdiction.”
In his speech on the floor, Miller claimed that Omar had disqualified herself from serving on House Foreign Affairs and pointed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not allowing Omar into Israel in 2019 for her support of boycott, divestment and sanctions movement against Israel.
“How can someone not welcomed by one of our most important allies serve as an emissary of American foreign policy on the Foreign Affairs Committee?” Miller asked the House. “And given her bias comments against Israel and against the Jewish people, how can she serve as an objective decision maker on the committee?”
Just an hour before the House vote, a news release was sent with Omar listed as a sponsor of the “Recognizing Israel as America’s Legitimate and Democratic Ally and Condemning Antisemitism” resolution. She also appeared on CNN Jan. 29, where she said she regretted two of her remarks: a 2012 tweet that Israel has “hypnotized” the world and a 2019 tweet that pro-Israel support in Congress was “all about the Benjamins,” according to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.
“I certainly did not or was not aware that the word hypnotize was a trope,” Omar said on CNN. “I wasn’t aware of the fact that there are tropes about Jews and money. That has been a very enlightening part of this journey. I voted for every single resolution – no Republican can say that – condemning antisemitism. My work is clear. The collaboration and work that I do with my Jewish colleagues is very clear.”
As the House debated the resolution, Democrats accused the GOP of targeting Omar, a Somali-born Muslim, based on her race, according to The Associated Press. Others claimed the resolution was retaliation for Democrats’ unprecedented removal of Republicans Majorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona from committees two years ago for their associations with white supremacists and for appearing to endorse violence against some of their Democratic colleagues, the JTA reported.
The removal of Omar from the committee of Foreign Affairs is a fulfillment of a promise made by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who has already blocked Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell, both California Democrats, from rejoining the House Intelligence Committee, the AP reported.
Rep. Shontel Brown, a Democrat from Warrensville Heights, voted with her party not to remove Omar from the committee. Brown was instrumental in introducing a bill to the House last April to designate the Kol Israel Foundation’s Holocaust Memorial in Bedford Heights as a national memorial, which passed with its inclusion in the omnibus bill signed by President Joe Biden Dec. 23.
In a statement sent to the CJN Feb. 3, she said, “I joined 90% of Jewish House members in voting to keep Congresswoman Ilhan Omar on the House Foreign Affairs Committee because I believe in the value of forgiveness and learning from one’s mistakes. I unequivocally condemn antisemitism in all forms, and believe Rep. Omar’s apology is authentic. I fully accept it. Instead of playing political games, the GOP should join House Democrats in working to address real issues that impact everyday Americans.”
As the only representative to vote “present” on the resolution, Joyce released a statement condemning Omar’s past remarks and explaining the reasoning behind his vote.
“Rep. Omar’s antisemitic and anti-American statements are abhorrent and indicative of the troublesome expansion of antisemitism across the globe. I wholeheartedly condemn her comments and am particularly disturbed by her seeming lack of understanding of the origins of these antisemitic stereotypes and the harms they have inflicted on Jewish communities for centuries,” Joyce wrote in the statement.
“However, as a member of the House Ethics Committee, I may deem it appropriate to vote present on legislation related to matters that are or could come before the Committee,” he added. “I urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to allow the Ethics Committee to do its job and address any alleged violations of the U.S. House of Representatives’ rules or any related conduct by House Members, officers, or employees.”