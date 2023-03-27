Children and teenagers using a temporary section at the Heights Libraries University Heights branch will soon get a newly repaired area. Flooding had destroyed the space in August 2022 and forced its closure, according to a news release. Repairs began this month on the lower level of the branch at 13866 Cedar Road, which has been closed since the flooding.
The water damage destroyed the flooring, walls, and built-in furniture and rendered the space unusable. None of the collections was damaged due to the quick action of Library staff, that moved everything to safety on the first floor, the release said.
To temporarily accommodate young people, staff converted the building’s first-floor meeting rooms into a children’s section, and the northeast corner of the main floor into a temporary home for the teen collection. Adult services will continue, with public computers and seating still available. However, the small study rooms will be unavailable until further notice due to their current use as storage for items rescued from the lower level and as staff work spaces.
Last month, Neptune Plumbing installed new clean-out drains in the space to prevent future flooding, and this month, the library hired construction company Millstone Management Group to perform the renovation work, the release said. The library’s insurance company has already paid for the clean-up of the lower level, which took place directly after the flooding in August and September 2022, and will also cover the necessary repairs and replacements, the release said.
“We are eager to get the restoration work on the lower level underway,” branch manager Sara Phillips said in the release. “Our staff and customers have been such troopers, and have adapted to the new layout with such positive attitudes, but we really need to restore our full services to our community, especially our kids and teens.”
The work is expected to be completed by June.