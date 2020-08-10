The Big Ten Conference reportedly voted 12-2 on Aug. 10 to cancel its 2020 football season and other fall sports, according to multiple reports.
The Ohio State University is one of 14 colleges in the conference.
Last week, the Big Ten released the season’s expected schedule. Notably, OSU planned to play the University of Michigan on Oct. 24, which would not be Ohio State’s final regular season game as is typical.
The Ohio State University Department of Athletics on July 28 released guidelines for football games for the 2020 season, requiring that no more than 20% of the Ohio Stadium is filled, mandating face masks and prohibiting tailgating.
The Big Ten on July 9 announced only conference games would be played this fall.
The Mid-American Conference – which includes Ohio colleges Bowling Green State University, Kent State University, Miami University, Ohio University and the University of Akron – on Aug. 8 announced the fall sports season would be postponed "due to continuing concerns related to the COVID-19 global pandemic."
This is a developing story.