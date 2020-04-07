Ohio State Reps. Dave Greenspan, R-Westlake, and David Leland, D-Columbus, were named representatives to the Ohio House 2020 Economic Recovery Task Force, which will develop the foundation for the state’s economic recovery in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The task force was announced April 6 and began meeting the same day. Twenty-four legislators representing urban, suburban and rural communities throughout the state were named to the task force.
“The first priority during this emergency is making sure that as many folks as possible are staying home and staying safe, but we also recognize that the economic health of Ohioans going forward will be severely disrupted,” said Leland in a news release. “It’s important that we start work immediately to address those concerns.”
Guests will be featured at each remote meeting from the business, manufacturing, retail, wholesale, services and recreational sectors to discuss their experience and brainstorm ways to rebound Ohio’s job market once COVID-19 has subsided, the release said.