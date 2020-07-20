University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan and city council member Saundra Berry appointed residents to the Citizen Advisory Committee on Policing Policies.
“Council member Berry and I thank the committee members for stepping forward to volunteer to serve,” Brennan said in a news release. “We value resident involvement in our city, and it speaks to the strength of our community that we have a diverse cross section of people representing our community willing to serve.”
The following residents have been appointed to the committee: O’Dasha Blue, Patti Carlyle, Ronald Collier, Indira Gatlin, C.P. “Neil” Gould III, Adrian Hardin, Kate Holzheimer, Joanna Homann, Sheila Hubman, Joshua Hunt, Constance Jefferson, Tyler “Aliah” Lawson, Thekla Long, Paul Miller, the Rev. Roger Osgood, Crystal Pickus, Sheri Sax, Mike Sears, Vincent Stokes, Priscilla Tate, Sean Weiss.
Police Chief Dustin Rogers, Lt. Mark McArtor, city Prosecutor Stephanie Scalise, Brennan and all city council members will serve as ex-officio members of the committee.
The committee will collect public input and review the University Heights Police Department’s use of force policies. The committee will meet over the summer, make a report of its findings and suggest reforms.