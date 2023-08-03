Solon residents in the northern part of the city have dealt with poor cell service for years. Now residents and city council are looking into how to solve this dead zone.
While not all residents are in favor, one solution that is being looked at is adding a cell tower to cover the area.
Vice Mayor Nancy Meany, council member for Ward 5, told the Cleveland Jewish News July 31 that cell coverage has been very shaky for about the last five years. After listening to residents and reaching out to one of the cell phone service carriers, it was revealed there is a dead zone between Cannon Road and Miles Road, and SOM Center Road and Harper Road.
“Our main focus, and I don’t want to speak for the administration, but it’s the concern about the safety,” Meany said. “Nobody wants to have a resident who, God forbid, something very catastrophic happens and it’s because they weren’t able to get help because their cell phone didn’t work.”
The suggestion to add a cell phone tower in the area came from a resident in response to one of Meany’s newsletters, but some residents oppose the idea as it would likely be placed on city property near residential areas, raising concerns about neighborhood aesthetics and property values. Other residents support the tower as a necessity to avoid the risk of not receiving help in times of emergency.
“On both sides I look at have some legitimate concerns, and we’re investigating what both sides are saying to us,” Meany said.
As of now, she said the council is doing it’s homework, looking at possible locations or other technological solutions, and will have a public hearing if and when there is something to present to residents.
Lisa Newburger, who lives off of Miles Road, told the CJN July 31 that she has dealt with the poor cell service for the last 19 years and it got worse in 2021.
She reached out to her carrier, and it was suggested she contact her neighbors to see how many were impacted. Then, she learned the issue is widespread in her neighborhood.
“My heart goes out to the people who don’t want a cell tower in their backyard, I get it,” Newburger said. “I don’t know what the answer is but see this as a serious public safety issue. My neighbors and I are concerned whether or not we can reach 911 in an emergency. The phones are that bad.”
In the past two months, she said, cars have been stolen or rummaged through in the neighborhood. One neighbor had shared Ring doorbell footage after two men broke into her garage in the middle of the night and ran off after she pounded on the window, Newburger said.
“What if she wasn’t able to call the police, and she was harmed,” she asked. “What if someone has a heart attack and we don’t have the ability to call for help? It is a matter of time as to when something terrifying is going to happen in my neighborhood.”
She described how she and other residents have had to leave their homes to make a phone call. For one neighbor, that was to call the veterinarian after her dog fell ill. Another neighbor, she said, had moved on to her street, but soon moved out after discovering the service issues.
Other residents, like Seth Greenfield who lives near one of the proposed cell tower locations, are looking into other solutions.
In talking with his neighbors, Greenfield wrote in an Aug. 2 email to the CJN, “The conversations we have had typically involve concerns we have being within such close proximity of a cell tower, as well as solutions that perhaps have been overlooked which can be implemented to address the underlying problem while not leading to our neighborhood suffering such impactful consequences to our property values, neighborhood aesthetics, etc.”
He outlined other concerns regarding the sound emission from a tower, increased insurance premiums or unknown long-term health impact for those living in close proximity to the cell tower.
He also added that, depending on their cell service provider, many neighbors do not have issues with cell service in their homes. Those who do have purchased network extenders.
Due to such concerns, Greenfield offered other solutions to avoid placing a cell tower in or near residential neighborhoods.
“There are cell towers located in Orange and Moreland Hills that are nearby many North Solon neighborhoods,” Greenfield wrote. “We hope that our conversations will lead to the city working with neighboring cities to address the cell coverage issues in a collaborative manner, rather than feeling the need to detrimentally impact Solon’s residential neighborhoods.”