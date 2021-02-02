Vaccinations at five long-term care facilities will have to be repeated after it was discovered that some vaccines given by Walgreens on Feb. 1 had not been stored under the proper cold storage conditions.
The vaccines were given at Ashtabula Co Residential Services Corp "The Maples" in Kingsville; Ashtabula Towers in Ashtabula; Heather Hill Care Communities in Chardon; Six Chimneys in East Cleveland; and Willow Park Convalescent Home in Cleveland.
Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the chief medical officer at the Ohio Department of Health, said Walgreens, nursing homes and the Center of Disease Control and Prevention are working to identify the people who received these vaccines and plan to repeat the vaccine.
“This is not an issue of any known harm begin done,” Vanderhoff said. “If they need to be vaccinated, they will get that at the right time.”
The state has 920 skilled nursing facilities. The first dose was administered in all of those facilities and the second dose has been completed in 89%, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said.
Out of the 645 statewide assisted living facilities, 86% have received the first dose and 48 have completed the second dose.
The state is working to vaccinate at-risk communities as part of efforts to address health care inequities in the state, DeWine said.
Efforts include pop-up vaccinations sites and advertisements in Spanish language newspapers to reach out to Black and Latino Ohioans and other underserved populations.
The governor said the state is working with the Federally Qualified Health Centers, faith-based communities and local health departments to educate people about the vaccine and administer the vaccine.
There will vaccination clinics as six senior affordable housing complexes next week, DeWine said.
The ODH is working with Ohio Medicaid to provide transportation options to make sure there are no barriers for those who want to receive a vaccine.
Out of the 645 statewide assisted living facilities, 86% have received the first dose and 48 have completed the second dose.
Ohio has had 902,736 total cases of COVID-19 and 11,336 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Feb. 2.
The number of reported cases increased by 3,657 from Feb. 1.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 9,146,476. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 7.5%, with a seven-day moving average of 8%, according to data from Jan. 31.
The number of reported deaths in Ohio increased by 106 from Feb. 1. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 46,659 cumulative hospitalizations, and 6,730 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 68.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 221, with 21 ICU admissions. There are currently 2,488 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 641 are in the ICU, and 426 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 793,766 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 89,554 of the cases, 5,480 hospitalizations and 1,207 deaths.
A total of 882,796 Ohioans have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Feb. 2. The state has not yet reported how many have received the second dose.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.