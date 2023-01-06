As part of ongoing discussions surrounding the Solon Park and Recreation master plan, Solon City Council held a special meeting and public hearing Jan. 4 to receive further input from residents as the plan moves forward.
Submitted by Cleveland-based architectural firm Brandstetter Carroll, Inc., the master plan was introduced to council Dec. 19 by Patrick Hoagland, principal-in-charge of Brandstetter Carroll Inc. Council hired the firm in November 2021 to help develop the plan, which spans the next five to 10 years of proposed projects.
At the meeting, council heard from six Solon residents and one Twinsburg resident who shared thoughts about the plan that would largely redevelop or update the city’s facilities and recreational options. Several residents, including Louise Cox, expressed confusion and surprise regarding the relocation of Solon Municipal Pool on Arthur Road to the community center site – a proposed project that would cost an estimated $4.5 million. The pool features a separate toddler/infant pool, a new fence, a recent coat of fresh paint and upgraded restrooms and changing areas.
In addressing the city’s proposal to move the pool, Ward 3 councilman Jeremy Zelwin said the relocation was a necessary project, noting the current pool’s aluminum base design requires “thousands of dollars of maintenance” every year, while the metal base gets “thinner and thinner.”
“It corrodes away, and that limits our ability to repair that pool,” he said. “So, the useful life of that pool is about four or five years, so that’s why in about six years out, we’d need to build a new pool anyways. ... It’s also important for residents to note that the pool would need to get demolished and rebuilt regardless. It’s just going to be rebuilt somewhere else.”
Solon Mayor Eddy Kraus added the new pool would be a “replica” of the pool on Arthur Road, “or as close as possible.”
Ward 7 councilman William Russo said moving the pool to a more central location like Solon Community Center would, from a cost perspective, make it easier to maintain and staff. He said that back when the plans for the community center were introduced, plans originally called for an eight-lane lap pool just outside.
“From an operational standpoint, it is just much easier for (Solon director of recreation Rich Parker) to run it,” he said. “Comments were also made to have more accommodating hours, and this plan definitely allows us to do so. Part of the problem we’ve had with the outdoor pool is trying to find lifeguards. So, it’ll be a little easier with less staffing to accommodate more hours.”
Another point of discussion centered around park bathroom upgrades, brought up by resident Joel Hammond who said his 6½-year-old son refuses to use the bathroom at the park due to its condition. He said he hoped bathroom updates would be sooner than 2024, which is the proposed start for construction on the plan.
Ward 6 councilman Bob Shimits said he agreed the bathrooms need help, noting they’re “in horrible condition.”
“I don’t think we cannot do something this year,” he said, about the bathroom upgrades. “If we lose the people coming in town now (for the parks) because of this ... even if they know we’ll do something later, we’ll never get them back.”
While Ward 5 councilwoman and vice mayor Nancy Meany agreed work needs to be done on the bathrooms. She said she “wasn’t sure” if anything was going to be done in 2023.
“We have to figure out the infrastructure,” she said. “... I think we all have to be aware in our new world that it is difficult to get people and materials. I don’t want to be the Debby Downer here, I just wanted to be honest and upfront. All we may be doing this year is getting the infrastructure ready.”
In closing the meeting, Kraus said he recognizes that residents may be disappointed with the time frame for the project, noting that “the design of the park and bidding is going to take some time.”
“But you can’t do this without getting the design and infrastructure right,” he said, adding the park master plan also runs in tandem with Solon Connects, the city’s plan to make the city more walkable and pedestrian friendly. “Stay tuned, the best is yet to come.”
Public comment will continue at council’s next meeting at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17, when council is also expected to vote on the plan. It will be the third reading of the ordinance, No. 2022-252, to adopt the park master plan.