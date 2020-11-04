Restaurants in Northeast Ohio are getting creative to stay open into winter during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For Michael Herschman, chef-owner of MOJO world eats & drink in Cleveland Heights, the measures include a combination of those implemented over the spring, summer and fall months, and involve new options for its patio – all meant to keep patrons safe and healthy.
“We have a ridiculous protocol at the door: you take your temperature, right when you walk in,” Herschman told the Cleveland Jewish News. “No mask, no shoes, no shirt, no service; you can take your mask off at the table, but keep your shirt and shoes on. We spray your shoes.”
Yes, you read that correctly – Herschman has two shoe-friendly disinfectants, because as he puts it, he doesn’t know where his diners were prior to walking into MOJO.
When restaurants that closed in March were given reopening guidelines, Herschman walked his space with a tape measure.
“Six feet is 6 feet, whatever, but what about people passing each other?” Herschman asked. “Then, when they’re sitting down, is the back of the chair 6 feet from the back of the chair? So we kind of went a little over the top (with) the spacing.”
The chef and restaurateur has one goal: to build confidence in his patrons.
“Our due diligence is a little bit up and over the top, but there are people that are just smart, they’re not taking chances,” Herschman said. “Our sanitation protocol is pretty stringent and the spacing is there. We’re getting more and more people that feel confident dining inside, not because they’re reckless, but because it’s safe.”
Asked when he plans to close MOJO’s patio, Herschman said, “Never,” then erupted in laughter. After a moment of consideration, he noted patio availability is dependent on Cleveland’s unpredictable weather.
The restaurant does, however, feature nine French doors that can open.
“As we get into some chillier Cleveland weather, we can open those doors up, have the temperature be comfortable inside, and you still get the feeling like you’re outside – the cross ventilation is there,” Herschman said. “So, we’re lucky, you know, to have that going for us.”
He hopes Northeast Ohioans will continue to take this health crisis seriously, citing increasing COVID-19 cases in the area.
“It’s a frickin’ shame that people just can’t keep it together and we’re seeing this uptick,” Herschman said. “It just expresses carelessness and irresponsibility.”
Andy Himmel co-owns Paladar Latin Kitchen & Rum Bar in Woodmere and BOMBA Taco + Bar in Beachwood, Akron and Rocky River. Since COVID-19 arrived in America early this year, Himmel has tried to “keep life in the restaurants.” His restaurants have remained open, at least for carry-out and delivery, all year, he told the CJN.
Since reopening his eateries to diners, Himmel said people have been “reasonable.”
“They’ve shown a willingness to dine in, not even just the patio,” Himmel said. “If they have confidence, first and foremost in the food in the service – the risk-reward has to align itself – I do think people are generally rewarding restaurant operations that have adhered to good cleanliness and procedures.”
According to Himmel, more patrons have been willing to “push the envelope” when it came to patio seating this year.
“Whether it’s drizzling rain, whether it’s 58 degrees and not 70 and sunny, they certainly are drawn to patios to lower that risk-reward threshold,” Himmel explained.
He has noticed different age groups have different reasons for wanting – or not wanting – to dine in.
“The concern that young people have is a little different from older people, which is if I’m younger, I might have young kids, and it’s just a massive inconvenience if I do catch COVID-19, whereas it does seem that the older folks, it’s more about, ‘I’m in a higher risk category,’” Himmel hypothesized. “So the risk is more about, ‘What could the fallout be for myself?’ As opposed to younger people who just don’t want the inconvenience.”
Himmel said he will aggressively innovate to mitigate as much of the downside of winter’s arrival as possible, however, noted the industry continues to need further support.
“It would be nice for some additional stimulus or support to help because ultimately, our willingness to invest in our existing restaurants and new locations is tied to our ability to make it through the winter in the least painful way possible, and get the help maybe from landlords and/or the government to help bridge this gap,” Himmel said. “So that’s kind of what we’re hoping for, but either way we’ll be fine.”
The Rustic Grill at StoneWater Golf Club in Highland Heights has creatively expanded its outdoor seating by incorporating four heated and lighted dining igloos. The ClearSpan igloos allow patrons to social distance and dine privately, surrounded by the landscape of golf club. They can be reserved for two hours, comfortably sit six to eight people, and are outfitted with bistro lights, an area rug and a heater.
“We think this is a really brilliant way to extend that outdoor dining experience into the colder winter months,” Whitney Neidus, general manager, said in a media release. “The beautiful, private domes will allow our guests to enjoy dining outside in an experiential, socially distanced environment, so that guests can be warmly enclosed, while enjoying fall foliage or winter flurries.”
Brad Friedlander owns Blu, the Restaurant in Beachwood, and at the moment, the fish house is only open for dinner. That will be the case until it’s clear how restaurants will survive the rest of the year, he said.
He said its dog-friendly patio offers heaters and warming umbrellas. Indoor dinner service is also available.
“I’m shocked by how many people are eating outside; actually, they’re really enjoying it,” Friedlander told the CJN. “As long as they’re there to enjoy it, we’ll be here to serve them.”
Flour Restaurant in Moreland Hills has also changed its business hours as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The restaurant, which used to be open seven days a week, is no longer open on Sundays. Co-owner Paul Minnillo said that might be the new normal going forward.
“We may keep it permanently being closed on Sunday,” Minnillo told the CJN. “Everybody needs a break. We’ve been here 10 years and we’ve been open seven days a week. The only days we’re closed are national holidays and it’s just a little bit too much.”
Minnillo noted the Italian eatery was lucky to be able to expand its patio during the warm summer months.
“However, now that we’re inside, we just put in a new filtration system that costs nearly $10,000 and it’s guaranteed ... there will be no problem with the virus with this system,” Minnillo said. “It’s pretty amazing.”
As winter approaches, Minnillo said diners can count on Flour to follow guidelines set by Gov. Mike DeWine and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The 7,000 square-foot establishment previously sat 150; social distancing has cut that number down to 80.
“We don’t fool around with the rules – you have to follow the rules, otherwise people are uncomfortable and they call the state and you have nothing but problems,” Minnillo said. “That’s never happened to us, nor will happen. ... I’ve been reading (about) people who don’t care about social distancing and they are getting busted. Their liquor license is in jeopardy for doing that.”